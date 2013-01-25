Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Dole Alleging Environmental Misrepresentations Resolved

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Dole Food Company, Inc. DOLE announced today that the parties have amicably resolved the class action lawsuit alleging Dole misrepresented its commitment to the environment. The lawsuit, Clayton Laderer v. Dole Food Company, Inc., was filed in November 2012 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

In coordination with social programs already undertaken by Dole's independent grower in Guatemala, Dole and the non-profit organization Water and Sanitation Health, Inc. will collaborate together on a water filter project to assist the local communities in Guatemala. While Dole denies the allegations made against it and its grower in the lawsuit, Dole has reached this resolution because it believes continued outreach and education regarding water sanitation techniques will benefit the local communities.

“Dole is proud to contribute to these efforts to assist local communities in Guatemala. Our grower, who is fully certified by numerous independent certifying agencies, is already a long-standing champion for the local communities and has made significant charitable contributions to enhance social welfare, health, and well-being. Dole joins in this outreach to emphasize our continuing commitment to developing world-class environmental and sustainable programs for Dole's owned farms, as well as Dole's commitment to seek to partner with growers with similar goals,” said Jonathan Bass, President for Dole Latin America.

