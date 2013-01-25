SoCal Penske Professional Vehicles, Acton Fleet Sales and Specialty Vehicle Group to Introduce Cadillac XTS-L W30 7-Inch Extended Sedan to Livery Industry, announce exclusive cooperative agreement at 2013 LCT Show

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

SoCal Penske Professional Vehicles, Acton Fleet Sales and Specialty Vehicle Group (SVG) today announced that the companies will together hold a press conference at the 2013 LCT show in Las Vegas to introduce and announce the launch of the all new Cadillac XTS-L 7-Inch extended sedan built on Cadillac's XTS W30 Chassis by Specialty Vehicle Group.

The company's will also announce an innovative partnership between SoCal Penske Professional Vehicles, Acton Fleet Sales and Specialty Vehicle Group (SVG.)

Announcement Date, Time and Location:

Date: February 5, 2013 Time: 3:45pm PT Location: SoCal Penske/Acton Fleet Sales Display 2013 LCT Show Floor MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas Marquee Ballroom

“Industry customers told us that they wanted a product offering class-leading rear passenger space and we are prepared to deliver,” said Coleman Hoyt, President of Acton Fleet Sales and Phil Hartz, CO-CEO of SoCal Penske Professional Vehicles. In a joint effort with Specialty Vehicle Group, (SVG) we will introduce an innovative, high quality product at a competitive price.”

Industry participants are encouraged to join SoCal Professional Vehicles, Acton Fleet Sales and Specialty Vehicle Group for the announcement of this ground breaking product.

About SoCal Penske Professional Vehicles

SoCal Penske Professional Vehicles, headquartered in Torrance, California is a unit of Penske Buick GMC Cadillac of Southbay which is part of the SoCal Penske Dealer Group. SoCal Penske Professional Vehicles is a franchised dealer for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. Through its partnership with Acton Fleet Sales, Lincoln and Chrysler professional vehicles are also offered. Headquartered in West Covina and Cerritos, California, SoCal Penske operates 14 automotive, medium duty truck, RV and heavy duty transmission franchises, representing 14 different brands and 3 collision repair centers. SoCal Penske sells new and previously owned vehicles, finance and insurance products and replacement parts, and offers maintenance and repair services on all brands it represents.

About Acton Fleet Sales

Acton Fleet Sales, headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts is an affiliated business unit of Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Since 1990, Acton Fleet Sales has established itself as a national provider of professional vehicles and chassis to the livery, limousine and funeral industries. Specializing in Lincoln, Chrysler and Cadillac products, Acton is widely recognized as a trusted, reliable source for professional vehicle fleet procurement solutions and chassis supply management.

About Specialty Vehicle Group, Eagle Coach and Federal Coach

SVG is the leading manufacturer of specialty vehicles in North America, and manufactures under two distinct brand names: Federal Coach and Eagle Coach. Eagle Coach Company is a Customer-driven professional vehicle manufacturer that can trace its origins back to the 1940s and the armored car legend Hess & Eisenhardt. Eagle Coach Company has grown and has earned a reputation for building the highest quality, most tastefully styled professional cars in the industry. Federal Coach has deep roots in the specialty vehicles industry. For more than one hundred years, Federal Coach and its forerunners have been leaders in specialty vehicle manufacturing focusing on Quality, Safety, Service and Value. Federal Coach is a Cadillac Master Coachbuilder (CMC), having successfully completed assessments and site inspections on an ongoing basis made by Cadillac/GM. Additionally; SVG – Eagle Federal - is committed to complying with all FMVSS and NHTSA safety requirements and we're the exclusive builder of the Cadillac XTS professional show validation vehicles.