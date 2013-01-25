Vision Musical Instruments to Debut Heralded Merida Guitars and Lulu Ukuleles at National Association of Music Manufacturers Trade Show in Anaheim

NORWALK, Conn. & ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Vision Musical Instruments, LLC (VMI) www.visionmusical.com distributor of exceptional, high-quality musical instruments based in Norwalk, Connecticut, has debuted its much heralded Merida Classical and Acoustic handmade solid wood guitars and Lulu ukuleles, at the National Association of Music Manufacturers (NAMM) trade show in Anaheim, California, January 24-27, 2013 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Please stop by booth #1006 Hall E to experience these fine instruments first-hand.

Well-known guitarist, Rob Bailey, and veteran ukulele performer and teacher, Uncle Zac, will perform at the VMI booth on Friday and Saturday, respectively at 1:00 p.m.

Merida guitars, recipient of the 26th annual Music & Sound Awards Best Acoustic Guitar of the Year 2012 nomination, has also earned significant accolades from a wide range of well-known touring professional musicians. They are most impressed with the guitar's responsive, unique sound, outstanding value, and handcrafted elegant finish that makes the wood come to life. The guitars feature the TwoWoodtoneBridge®, the ultimate sound connection between the strings and the solid top, D'Addario Phosphor Bronze strings and Savarez Nylon Strings, Graph Tech Tusq XL nut and saddle, Fishman Electronics and Grover Tuners.

Company CEO, Michael Spremulli, added, “Sell through has exceeded our expectations and several of our veteran reps across the country have written to tell us that not only have the Merida's been well received by their dealers, but the whole presentation from the guitar, to the packaging, and the promotional literature rival that of anything they've ever seen in our industry. In particular, the Diana series, a sophisticated handmade black guitar, is garnering a lot of attention at the show.”

Lulu ukuleles also feature solid hardwood mahogany, spruce, rosewood or koa wood tops, with the option of mahogany, rosewood or koa back and sides. They are available in a wide range of models including Soprano – the smallest uke at 21”, Concert – a mid-sized uke at 23”, and Tenor – the largest uke at 26”. All Lulu Ukuleles feature premium-branded parts - Graph Tech nuts and compensated saddles which create consistent tuning up and down the neck, Grover tuners, and either Aquila or D'Addario strings.

Spremulli said, “Our Lulu ukuleles have attracted enormous attention by several well-known Hawaiian ukulele manufacturers, and Hawaiian retail store owners have placed orders on the spot.”

He emphasized, “Lulu ukuleles are appreciated for sonic excellence and outstanding playability, superior design and world-class premium branded parts, custom options like your choice of tuning mechanisms, strings, inlays, wood combinations, and more. We also offer the option to custom design your own Lulu ukulele for the one-of-a-kind experience.”

Merida guitars and Lulu ukuleles are available at fine retailers nationwide through an elite distribution network. Merida guitars and Lulu ukuleles feature high-quality branded parts and are available on a limited basis from $399 MSRP to $2,200 MSRP. Lulu ukuleles are available on a limited basis from $330 MSRP to $815 MSRP. Each guitar and ukulele comes with a warranty and repair service guarantee. To find a dealer, please call toll-free 855.205.4911 or please contact Greg Sotire, U.S. Sales Manager, at (203) 599-0824 or gsotire@visionmusical.com.