Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2012 Dividend Distributions

Retail Properties of America, Inc. RPAI today announced tax allocations of 2012 dividend distributions on its Class A, Class B-1, B-2 and B-3 common shares.

For shareholders of RPAI Class A, Class B-1, Class B-2, and Class B-3 common shares, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of the cash dividends paid in 2012. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2012 federal income tax returns. Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of distributions paid by the Company in 2012.

Class A, B-1, B-2, and B-3 Common Shares RPAI

Distribution Ordinary Qualified Non-Dividend Record Date Payment Date Per Share Dividends Dividends Distributions ($)* ($)* ($)* ($)* 12/31/2011 1/10/2012 $0.162500 $0.003899 $0.003899 $0.158601 3/31/2012 4/10/2012 $0.165625 $0.003974 $0.003974 $0.161651 6/29/2012 7/10/2012 $0.165625 $0.003974 $0.003974 $0.161651 9/28/2012 10/10/2012 $0.165625 $0.003974 $0.003974 $0.161651 Total: $0.659375 $0.015821 $0.015821 $0.643554

* All per share amounts give retroactive effect to the reverse stock split and stock dividends that occurred in March 2012.

About Retail Properties of America, Inc.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate company that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers across 35 states. The Company is one of the largest owners and operators of shopping centers in the United States. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.