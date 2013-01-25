Western Potash Corp. Announces Meeting and Record Date and Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Western Potash Corp. TSX AHE (“the Company”) announced today that it will hold an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on February 26, 2013. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM has been set as shareholders of record as at the close of business on January 22, 2013.

The Company also announced today the approval by its board of directors of an Advance Notice Policy (the "Policy"), which Policy, among other things, includes a provision that requires advance notice to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the board of directors are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a "proposal" made in accordance with Division 7 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a requisition of the shareholders made in accordance with section 167 of the Act.

Among other things, the Policy fixes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Secretary of the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the specific information that a shareholder must include in the written notice to the Secretary of the Company for an effective nomination to occur. No person will be eligible for election as a director of the Company unless nominated in accordance with the provisions of the Policy.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made by the Company, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement. In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting), notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

The Policy is effective and in full force and effect as of the date it was approved. In accordance with the terms of the Policy, the Policy will be put to shareholders of the Company for approval at the AGM, and if the Policy is not confirmed at the meeting by ordinary resolution of shareholders, the Policy will terminate and be of no further force and effect following the termination of the AGM.

The date of the AGM is less than 60 days from the date hereof and, accordingly, any director nominations for the AGM must be received by the Company in compliance with the Policy no later than the close of business on February 7, 2013.

Patricio Varas (CEO and President) commented, "The purpose of the Advance Notice Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors. This Policy will facilitate an orderly and efficient meeting, process, ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information with respect to all nominees; and will allow shareholders to register an informed vote having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.”

About Western Potash Corp.

Western Potash Corp. is a development stage potash company focused on building Canada's most efficient potash solution mine, with commercial production expected to commence in 2016. The Company intends to develop a world-class potash deposit in an ecologically sustainable, economically efficient and socially responsible manner. A positive Feasibility Study for the Project was completed in December 2012, demonstrating robust project metrics. In addition, the Company anticipates Environmental Assessment approval in the first quarter of 2013.

