Fitch Affirms Senior Notes of North Texas Higher Ed Auth, Inc. May 1, 2010 Indenture Series 2010-1

Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAAsf' rating on the senior student loan issued by North Texas Higher Education Authority, Inc. May 1, 2010 Indenture Series 2010-1. The Rating Outlook, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative. Fitch used its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', and 'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings.

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

The rating on the senior notes is affirmed based on the sufficient level of credit to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the senior note consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

North Texas Higher Education Authority, Inc. May 1, 2010 Indenture Series 2010-1:

-- A-1 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;

-- A-2 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012;

--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' dated April 3, 2012.

