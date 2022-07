AES Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2012 Financial Results Conference Call

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The AES Corporation AES will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) to review its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results.

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open to the media and the public in a listen-only mode by telephone and webcast. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-800-857-6557 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-415-228-4653. The participant passcode for this call is 22713. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Quarterly Financial Results.” From time to time, the Company posts new and/or revised materials on its website, and anticipates doing so in connection with this media event.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 through Wednesday, March 20, 2013. Callers in the U.S. please dial 1-800-839-7074. International callers should dial +1-203-369-3359. The system will ask for a passcode; please enter 22713. A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be accessible at www.aes.com beginning shortly after the completion of the call.

About AES

The AES Corporation AES is a Fortune 200 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 27 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce of 27,000 people is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world's changing power needs. Our 2011 revenues were $17 billion and we own and manage $45 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as achievements of planned productivity improvements and incremental growth investments at normalized investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior experience.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A “Risk Factors” in AES' 2011 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2011 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated on or about February 24, 2012 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding Exhibits) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.