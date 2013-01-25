WGL Holdings, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Earnings Conference Call

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

WGL Holdings, Inc. WGL today announced that it will hold a live Internet webcast of its first quarter fiscal year 2013 earnings conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time February 7, 2013. Terry D. McCallister, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Adrian P. Chapman, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Vincent L. Ammann, Jr., Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2013 and its financial outlook.

WGL Holdings will issue a press release disclosing the company's first quarter results after the market closes Wednesday, February 6, 2013. To access this earnings statement, click on "Press Releases" on the WGL Holdings website, wglholdings.com.

The webcast will be available to the public via a link on the WGL Holdings website. To hear the broadcast, click on "Live Webcast" on the home page of the referenced site. Slides providing details of the company's results of operations will also be posted to the website prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast and related slides will be archived on the WGL Holdings website through March 6, 2013.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., WGL Holdings, Inc. has four operating segments: (i) the regulated utility segment, which primarily consists of Washington Gas, a natural gas utility that serves over one million customers throughout metropolitan Washington, D.C., and the surrounding region; (ii) the retail energy-marketing segment which consists of Washington Gas Energy Services, Inc., a third-party marketer that competitively sells natural gas and electricity; (iii) the commercial energy systems segment, which consists of Washington Gas Energy Systems, Inc., a provider of energy efficiency solutions to government and commercial clients and (iv) the wholesale energy solutions segment, which consists of Capitol Energy Ventures Corporation, a non-utility asset optimization business.

Additional information about WGL Holdings, Inc. is available on its website, wglholdings.com. Go to washingtongas.com for more information about Washington Gas Light Company.