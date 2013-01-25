ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Taro to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 4, 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 5:05 PM | 1 min read
HAWTHORNE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TARO (“Taro”) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2012 after market close on Monday, February 4, 2013.

Additionally, the release will be accessible on Taro's website at www.taro.com.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit Taro's website at www.taro.com.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
William J. Coote, 914-345-9001
VP, Treasurer
William.Coote@taro.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases