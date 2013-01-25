Protection 1 Acquires Assets from Pinnacle Security

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Protection 1, the largest full-service provider of business and home security in the U.S., today announced the purchase of select assets from Utah-based Pinnacle Security including certain proprietary IT infrastructure and software, along with assuming the current Pinnacle facility located in Orem, Utah.

“Pinnacle's customer relationship management system is one of the most advanced I have seen,” said Protection 1 CIO Don Young. “By leveraging this asset within our current infrastructure, it will put us at least 18-24 months ahead of some of our IT plans.”

In addition, Jared Chappell and Steve Zolman will be joining the Protection 1 management team and leading a new residential division at Protection 1 which will focus on personalized, one-to-one selling of home security products and services.

“Steve and I are very excited to join forces with Protection 1,” said Chappell, a co-founder of Pinnacle. “Combining our sales know-how and recruiting skills with Protection 1's top-notch service and industry expertise makes this a great opportunity.”

“In getting to know several of the folks out in the Utah market, I have been impressed with their work ethic and discipline,” said Protection 1 President and CEO Timothy J. Whall. “The seasonal selling model, which Pinnacle uses, has proven to be successful for more than 10 years by showing significant growth and demonstrating the ability to recruit and develop sales leaders.”

“Protection 1 continues to grow, and our acquisition focus is on strategic opportunities that financially make sense, bring outstanding talent and align with our focus on the customer. We see this as an opportunity to take something that has proven success and integrate it with an established brick-and-mortar model to create year-round career opportunities for highly educated and driven leaders across the country,” stated Whall.

About Protection 1

Protection 1, the largest full-service provider of business and home security company in the United States, provides installation, maintenance, and monitoring of single-family home security systems, business security systems and multifamily security systems. The company's relentless focus on customer service has resulted in the removal of their automated phone attendant, the introduction of the Tech Tracker(SM) service and the ability to provide same-day service in most cases. Protection 1 is also the nation's largest provider of wholesale business & home security monitoring services, through its CMS division, and the leading provider of multifamily security systems installation, maintenance and monitoring through its Network Multifamily division. Protection 1, which serves over one million customers and employs more than 2,500 people in more than 60 locations across the country, has a 95% Customer Satisfaction rating, an A+ Better Business Bureau Rating and was recently named SDM's Dealer of the Year for 2012. For more information about Protection 1, visit www.Protection1.com.