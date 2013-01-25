Regis Amends First Quarter 2013 Form 10-Q

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Regis Corporation RGS, the global leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is owning, operating and franchising hair salons, announced today that the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2012 requires amendment. The Company determined that $24.0 million of non-cash foreign currency gain related to the sale of its investment in Provalliance during the three months ended September 30, 2012 was understated by $9.9 million.

Although this correction does impact the Company's reported GAAP net income and earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2012, it represents a non-cash gain, and has no impact on the Company's previously reported operational or non-GAAP net income and operational earnings per share for the quarter then ended, and has no impact on total shareholders' equity as of September 30, 2012. The Company filed a Form 8-K, Item 4.02, in connection with this amendment.

