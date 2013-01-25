Unilever to Close Atlanta Manufacturing Plant

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Unilever today announced it will be closing its Atlanta-based spreads factory by June 30, 2013. The action is being taken to address spare capacity among Unilever U.S.-based spreads plants.

This decision will affect 125 salaried and hourly employees at the Atlanta factory, where the company manufactures Country Crock, Imperial, and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter.

