Celanese Announces Acrylic Emulsions Price Increase in Americas

Celanese Corporation CE, a global technology and specialty materials company and a global leader in emulsion polymers, announced today it will increase the price of acrylic-based emulsions sold in the Americas. Pure acrylic and styrene acrylic emulsions will increase by up to $0.08 / wet pound and vinyl acrylic emulsions will increase by up to $0.03 / wet pound effective February 18, 2013, or as contracts allow.

This price increase affects all applications including, but not limited to, adhesives, paint and coatings, building and construction, nonwovens, glass fiber, carpet, paper and textiles.

Customers should contact their Celanese sales representative for more details.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of specialty materials and chemical products that are used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our products, essential to everyday living, are manufactured in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for operational excellence, sustainability and premier safety performance, Celanese delivers value to customers around the globe with best-in-class technologies. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company employs approximately 7,600 employees worldwide and had 2011 net sales of $6.8 billion, with approximately 73% generated outside of North America. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its global product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or the company's blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

About the Emulsion Polymers Business of Celanese

The Emulsion Polymers business of Celanese is a global leader in developing products and application technology to improve performance, create value and drive innovation in a broad range of industrial and consumer end-use applications including adhesives, coatings, engineered fabrics, glass fibers, paper, textiles and more. The business has manufacturing facilities worldwide and is supported by expert technical service regionally. More information about the Emulsion Polymers business of Celanese is available at www.celanese-emulsions.com.