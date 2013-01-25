Stack's Bowers Galleries Sets World Record with Sale of 1794 Silver Dollar for $10,016,875

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Leading rare coin auctioneer Stack's Bowers Galleries, a subsidiary of Spectrum Group International, Inc. (SPGZ), conducted one of the most highly-anticipated events in numismatic history on January 24, 2013, with the sale of the record-setting Cardinal Collection. The highlight of the evening was the $10,016,875 sale of the coveted 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar, a superb Gem Specimen example, the finest known to exist. This set a new world-record price for any coin. Attended by hundreds of enthusiasts, collectors, investors and dealers, and resulting in nearly $27 million in rare coins crossing the block, the auction of The Cardinal Collection and other important consignments took place as part of the Stack's Bowers Galleries New York Americana Sale.

“To be a part of this historical occasion is nothing short of amazing!” said Chris Napolitano, president of Stack's Bowers Galleries. “Collectors competed with great fervor and energy, resulting in outstanding overall prices realized. The price of the gem 1794 dollar went up and up into the millions, with everyone in the audience on the edge of their seats until at last there was just one bidder remaining. At $10,016,875, a world-record price for any coin had been set! The previous record was $7,590,020 for a 1933 Double Eagle, set in 2002 by our firm in partnership with Sotheby's. While it is well known that the value of the American dollar has depreciated over the years, here is a dollar that has increased in value beyond the wildest of anyone's dreams.”

One of the greatest American numismatic landmarks, the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar is the finest known example of its kind, graded Specimen-66 by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and the Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC), leading certifiers of a coin's condition. A close study of its characteristics suggests that it may well be the first specimen struck of the first year of the silver dollar, and was carefully preserved for posterity.

A certified 1792 silver half disme graded MS-68 by the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) sold for $1,145,625, a 1793 Chain AMERICA large cent graded MS-65 BN (PCGS) (CAC) fetched a strong $998,750, and a 1794 Liberty Cap Cent with the Head of 1793 graded MS-64 BN (PCGS) (CAC) soared to $881,250 among many other notable and record prices.

“Thanks to Martin Logies, chief architect of The Cardinal Collection, we were able to bring one of the most significant collections in all of numismatics to auction,” Napolitano continued. “The event helped set a new standard of excellence in numismatics, and pays homage to the history, legacy and lore of American coin collecting.”

In addition to The Cardinal Collection, the New York Americana Sale featured other United States coins of all denominations, including many rarities and finest known examples. For a complete list of items sold and prices realized from the Stack's Bowers Galleries New York Americana Sale, please visit stacksbowers.com.

About Stack's Bowers Galleries

Stack's Bowers Galleries, a division of Fortune 500 Company Spectrum Group International Inc., combines the extraordinary histories of Stack's, the oldest rare coin auction and retail company in America, with Bowers and Merena Auctions, one of the world's preeminent auctioneers of rare coins and paper money. The two companies unite to share a combined legacy that spans more than 100 years, and includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable collections to ever cross an auction block — the John J. Ford, Jr. and Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. collections, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, and The Norweb Collection — to name just a few. Topping off this amazing numismatic history is the inclusion of the world record for the highest price ever realized at auction for a rare coin: the 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar graded Specimen-66 (PCGS) that realized over $10 million dollars. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California, with offices in New York, New Hampshire and Hong Kong. Stack's Bowers Galleries is the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic conventions, including the 2013 ANA World's Fair of Money and the ANA/PNG Pre-Show, the 2013 ANA National Money Show, and the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Baltimore Expo, three times yearly.

