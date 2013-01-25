CORRECTING and REPLACING Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Operating Results

ITHACA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Please replace the release due to edits to financial tables: text has been changed in the "CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION" and a figure has been changed in the "Summary Financial Data."

The corrected release reads:

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP–NYSE MKT LLC)

Tompkins Financial Corporation today released operating results and selected other financial information for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2012. The fourth quarter represents the first full quarter reflecting results inclusive of the VIST Financial Corporation acquisition, which closed on August 1, 2012.

Stephen S. Romaine, President and CEO commented, “2012 was an eventful year for our Company. The acquisition of VIST Financial gives us exciting new growth opportunities in a new geography with attractive demographics. Results for the year to date and the fourth quarter were negatively impacted by merger related costs. Excluding those costs, our per share earnings performance for the two quarters that have included results with VIST has been among the best of any six month period in our Company's long history.”

SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $11.2 million, up from $9.4 million in the same period in 2011. Despite the rise in net income, diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter was down 8.3% from the fourth quarter of 2011 due to the greater number shares outstanding in 2012 as a result of shares issued to complete the VIST acquisition. Net income was reduced by after-tax merger related expenses of $462,000 in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $152,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes merger related expenses, was $11.6 million for the quarter, or $0.81 diluted operating earnings per share. This represents a decrease of 5.8% from the $0.86 diluted operating earnings per share reported for the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in current period operating performance is attributable to higher provision expense primarily related to loan charge-offs in the Hudson Valley Region. A more detailed discussion of credit quality is included later in this press release.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $31.3 million, down from $35.4 million in 2011. Diluted earnings per share of $2.43 for the full year in 2012 represents a decline from diluted earnings per share of $3.20 in 2011. The decline from 2011 is primarily due to the $9.7 million ($0.76 diluted per share) in after tax merger related expenses included in 2012 results, versus $152,000 ($0.01 per share) in after tax merger related expenses included in 2011 results; as well as the increase in weighted average shares outstanding.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $41.8 million, compared to $28.0 million for the same period in 2011. The increase in 2012 reflects the addition of VIST Bank, which was acquired on August 1, 2012. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 3.83%, an improvement from the 3.66% margin reported in the third quarter of 2012, and from the 3.62% margin reported in the fourth quarter of 2011. The margin improvement in the most recent two quarters benefited from the inclusion of VIST Bank into the Company's combined results. The paydown of certain higher cost borrowings and non-core time deposits also helped the margin in the fourth quarter of 2012.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $15.6 million, up 39.4% over the same period in 2011. The largest category of improvement was insurance commissions and fees, which nearly doubled as a result of the VIST acquisition. The increase was partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts, which were impacted by regulatory changes implemented in the first quarter of 2012. Improvement in other income benefited from higher loan related fees (up $334,000) and gains on the sale of loans (up $187,000). Fourth quarter noninterest income also reflected $499,000 in losses on the sale of investments, which were used to pay down certain higher cost borrowings and non-core time deposits.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $38.2 million, up 57.8% from the same period last year. The increase was mainly a result of the VIST acquisition and additional expenses related to the integration of VIST into the Company's operations beginning in the third quarter of this year. Mr. Romaine added, “We are pleased that our system conversion for VIST Bank was successfully completed in December 2012 and we are on track to realize the cost savings from the integration that were contemplated when the merger was announced.”

ASSET QUALITY

Asset quality trends were generally positive during the quarter, despite a spike in the level of loan charge-offs. Mr. Romaine stated, “The charge-offs during the quarter consisted of a handful of loans that had previously been reported as nonperforming, classified and impaired. While deterioration in these credits during the fourth quarter resulted in elevated charge-offs, the result is that the overall risk profile of the loan portfolio has improved, as some of the most risky loans have now been removed from the balance sheet.”

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.92% at December 31, 2012, has improved from a ratio of 1.26% as of the year ending December 31, 2011 and remains well below the most recent peer averages of 2.21% published the Federal Reserve1. The balance of originated loans classified as either Substandard or Special Mention improved for 2 consecutive quarters. The majority of the improvement from the third quarter of 2012 came in the more severe Substandard category, which declined by approximately $9.3 million. Although there was an increase in loans classified as Substandard or Special Mention in the acquired loan portfolio, the changes in risk ratings are not impactful to the credit marks that were recorded at the time of acquisition. Furthermore, the level of past due loans in the acquired portfolio have remained relatively steady between periods.

Provision for loan and lease losses was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, up from $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2012, and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The increased provision was largely due to $7.6 million in net charge-offs during the quarter, which is up from $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2012, and $1.4 million in the fourth quarter 2011. Despite the elevated charge-offs in the most recent quarter, net charge-offs for the full year in 2012, represented only 0.49% of average total loans, which compares favorably to the most recent Federal Reserve peer ratio1 of 0.64%.

The Company's allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $24.6 million at December 31, 2012, which represented 1.16% of total originated loans, compared to an allowance for loan and lease losses of $27.6 million, representing 1.39% of total originated loans at December 31, 2011. The allowance for loan and lease losses covered 70.05% of originated nonperforming loans and leases as of December 31, 2012, up from 69.01% at September 30, 2012, and 66.66% at December 31, 2011.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital ratios remain well above the regulatory well capitalized minimums. Tier 1 capital as a percentage of average assets at December 31, 2012 was 7.95% and the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.94%.

ABOUT TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $4.8 billion in assets serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac National Bank, VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. See “Tompkins Financial Corporation- Summary Financial Data” tables for Non-GAAP related calculations.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform of 1995:

This press release may include forward-looking statements with respect to revenue sources, growth, market risk, and corporate objectives. The Company assumes no duty, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update forward-looking statements, and cautions that these statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, all of which could change over time. Actual results could differ materially from forward-looking statements.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) As of As of ASSETS 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 117,448 $ 47,297 Interest bearing balances due from banks 1,482 2,170 Money market funds 0 100 Cash and Cash Equivalents 118,930 49,567 Trading securities, at fair value 16,450 19,598 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 1,393,340 1,143,546 Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $25,163 at December 31, 2012, and $27,255 at December 31, 2011 24,062 26,673 Originated loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees (2) 2,133,106 1,981,849 Less: Allowance for originated loan and lease losses 24,643 27,593 Acquired loans and leases, covered (3) 37,600 0 Acquired loans and leases, non-covered (3) 783,904 0 Net Loans and Leases 2,929,967 1,954,256 FDIC Idemnification Asset 4,385 0 Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock 19,388 19,070 Bank premises and equipment, net 54,581 44,712 Corporate owned life insurance 65,102 43,044 Goodwill 92,305 43,898 Other intangible assets, net 18,643 4,096 Accrued interest and other assets 100,044 51,788 Total Assets $ 4,837,197 $ 3,400,248 LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest bearing: Checking, savings and money market 2,144,367 1,356,870 Time 973,883 687,321 Noninterest bearing 831,919 616,373 Total Deposits 3,950,169 2,660,564 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 213,973 169,090 Other borrowings, including certain amounts at fair value of $11,847 at December 31, 2012 and $12,093 at December 31, 2011 111,848 186,075 Trust preferred debentures 43,668 25,065 Other liabilities 76,179 60,311 Total Liabilities $ 4,395,837 $ 3,101,105 EQUITY Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity: Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,426,711 at December 31, 2012; and 11,159,466 at December 31, 2011 1,443 1,116 Additional paid-in capital 334,649 206,395 Retained earnings 108,709 96,445 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,106) (3,677) Treasury stock, at cost – 100,054 shares at December 31, 2012, and 95,105 shares at December 31, 2011 (2,787) (2,588) Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders' Equity 439,908 297,691 Noncontrolling interests 1,452 1,452 Total Equity $ 441,360 $ 299,143 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,837,197 $ 3,400,248

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 39,952 $ 26,280 $ 124,662 $ 103,998 Due from banks 19 1 32 12 Federal funds sold 0 2 2 7 Trading securities 175 205 744 873 Available-for-sale securities 8,214 6,996 31,232 30,103 Held-to-maturity securities 203 240 860 1,185 Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock 205 189 824 910 Total Interest and Dividend Income 48,768 33,913 158,356 137,088 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 3,805 2,914 12,231 13,087 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,111 1,129 4,451 4,872 Trust preferred debentures 798 382 2,094 1,580 Other borrowings 1,205 1,489 5,437 6,143 Total Interest Expense 6,919 5,914 24,213 25,682 Net Interest Income 41,849 27,999 134,143 111,406 Less: Provision for loan and lease losses 5,659 1,160 8,837 8,945 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 36,190 26,839 125,306 102,461 NONINTEREST INCOME Investment services income 3,836 3,196 14,340 14,287 Insurance commissions and fees 6,237 3,136 19,421 13,542 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,076 2,235 7,441 8,491 Card services income 1,678 1,275 6,030 5,060 Mark-to-market (loss) gain on trading securities (134) (108) (332) 62 Mark-to-market gain (loss) on liabilities held at fair value 108 25 246 (464) Net other-than-temporary impairment losses (76) (65) (196) (65) Other income 2,382 1,488 7,534 6,705 Net (loss) gain on securities transactions (499) 15 324 396 Total Noninterest Income 15,608 11,197 54,808 48,014 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and wages 15,427 10,914 51,700 44,140 Pension and other employee benefits 4,827 3,213 18,075 14,275 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,899 1,796 8,969 7,117 Furniture and fixture expense 1,416 1,138 4,996 4,463 FDIC insurance 844 471 2,685 2,527 Amortization of intangible assets 580 136 1,264 589 Merger and integration related expenses 770 174 15,584 174 Other operating expense 11,425 6,358 34,335 25,267 Total Noninterest Expenses 38,188 24,200 137,608 98,552 Income Before Income Tax Expense 13,610 13,836 42,506 51,923 Income Tax Expense 2,416 4,417 11,090 16,373 Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins

Financial Corporation 11,194 9,419 31,416 35,550 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 33 32 131 131 Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation $ 11,161 $ 9,387 $ 31,285 $ 35,419 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 2.44 $ 3.21 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.77 $ 0.84 $ 2.43 $ 3.20

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year to Date Period Ended Year to Date Period Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Average Average Average Balance Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 27,905 $ 19 0.27% $ 21,442 $ 32 0.15% $ 12,717 $ 12 0.09% Money market funds - - 0.00% 18 - 0.00% 100 - 0.00% Securities (4) U.S. Government securities 1,309,625 7,457 2.27% 1,205,759 28,547 2.37% 969,303 27,504 2.84% Trading securities 17,080 175 4.08% 18,162 744 4.10% 21,262 873 4.11% State and municipal (5) 105,944 1,352 5.08% 95,095 4,946 5.20% 95,039 5,143 5.41% Other securities 11,745 140 4.74% 11,766 544 4.62% 13,971 648 4.64% Total securities 1,444,394 9,124 2.51% 1,330,782 34,781 2.61% 1,099,575 34,168 3.11% Federal Funds Sold - - 0.00% 1,837 2 0.11% 5,837 7 0.12% FHLBNY and FRB stock 19,587 205 4.16% 18,479 824 4.46% 17,992 910 5.06% Total loans, net of unearned income (6) 2,939,812 40,274 5.45% 2,382,109 125,541 5.27% 1,928,540 104,548 5.42% Total interest-earning assets 4,431,698 49,622 4.45% 3,754,667 161,180 4.29% 3,064,761 139,645 4.56% Other assets 469,676 337,806 230,221 Total assets 4,901,374 4,092,473 3,294,982 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market 2,166,739 1,604 0.29% 1,750,444 4,854 0.28% 1,350,659 4,741 0.35% Time deposits 1,022,807 2,201 0.86% 846,166 7,377 0.87% 717,514 8,346 1.16% Total interest-bearing deposits 3,189,546 3,805 0.47% 2,596,610 12,231 0.47% 2,068,173 13,087 0.63% Federal funds purchased & securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 216,848 1,111 2.04% 200,906 4,451 2.22% 173,692 4,872 2.80% Other borrowings 113,680 1,205 4.22% 132,746 5,437 4.10% 155,650 6,143 3.95% Trust preferred debentures 43,657 798 7.27% 32,835 2,094 6.38% 25,062 1,580 6.30% Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,563,731 6,919 0.77% 2,963,097 24,213 0.82% 2,422,577 25,682 1.06% Noninterest bearing deposits 786,867 681,260 539,917 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 107,184 71,226 37,868 Total liabilities 4,457,782 3,715,583 3,000,362 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders' equity 442,051 375,378 292,845 Noncontrolling interest 1,541 1,512 1,775 Total equity 443,592 376,890 294,620 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,901,374 $ 4,092,473 $ 3,294,982 Interest rate spread 3.68% 3.47% 3.50% Net interest income/margin on earning assets 42,703 3.83% 136,967 3.65% 113,963 3.72% Tax Equivalent Adjustment (854) (2,824) (2,557) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 41,849 $ 134,143 $ 111,406

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Dec-12 Sep-12 Jun-12 Mar-12 Dec-11 Dec-12 Period End Balance Sheet Securities $ 1,433,852 $ 1,516,913 $ 1,228,143 $ 1,285,685 $ 1,189,817 $ 1,433,852 Originated loans and leases, net of unearned income and

deferred costs and fees (2) 2,133,106 2,060,539 2,019,681 1,977,569 1,981,849 2,133,106 Allowance for originated loan and lease losses 24,643 26,632 26,865 26,948 27,593 24,643 Acquired loans and leases (3) 821,504 869,211 0 0 0 821,504 Total assets 4,837,197 4,924,786 3,482,669 3,546,694 3,400,248 4,837,197 Total deposits 3,950,169 4,037,644 2,765,093 2,859,436 2,660,564 3,950,169 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements

to repurchase 213,973 206,996 161,662 169,456 169,090 213,973 Other borrowings 111,848 125,461 121,934 132,884 186,075 111,848 Trust preferred debentures 43,668 43,651 25,067 25,066 25,065 43,668 Shareholders' equity 441,360 440,950 353,700 305,967 299,143 441,360 Average Balance Sheet Average earning assets $ 4,431,698 $ 4,087,264 $ 3,278,519 $ 3,211,533 $ 3,131,051 $ 3,754,667 Average assets 4,901,374 4,450,013 3,539,170 3,464,917 3,368,135 4,092,473 Average interest-bearing liabilities 3,563,731 3,248,839 2,521,285 2,507,146 2,435,326 2,963,097 Average equity 443,592 410,300 349,021 303,546 307,539 376,890 Share data Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 14,332,672 13,580,771 12,146,622 11,103,192 11,074,330 12,797,173 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,374,368 13,630,464 12,166,417 11,147,490 11,104,623 12,836,043 Period-end shares outstanding 14,390,801 14,358,230 12,223,790 11,197,370 11,123,556 14,390,801 Book value per share 30.67 30.71 28.94 27.32 26.89 30.67 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 22.96 22.71 24.96 22.99 22.58 22.96 Income Statement Net interest income $ 41,849 $ 36,743 $ 28,110 $ 27,441 $ 27,999 $ 134,143 Provision for loan/lease losses 5,659 1,042 1,011 1,125 1,160 8,837 Noninterest income 15,608 14,773 12,766 11,661 11,197 54,808 Noninterest expense 38,188 46,194 26,855 26,371 24,200 137,608 Income tax expense 2,416 761 4,151 3,762 4,417 11,090 Net income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation 11,161 3,487 8,826 7,811 9,387 31,285 Noncontrolling interests 33 32 33 33 32 131 Basic earnings per share (9) $ 0.78 $ 0.26 $ 0.72 $ 0.70 $ 0.84 $ 2.44 Diluted earnings per share (9) $ 0.77 $ 0.25 $ 0.72 $ 0.70 $ 0.84 $ 2.43

Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Dec-12 Sep-12 Jun-12 Mar-12 Dec-11 Dec-12 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans and leases (7) $ 37,740 $ 36,996 $ 36,749 $ 38,455 $ 39,588 $ 37,740 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing (7) 257 126 321 1,552 1,380 257 Troubled debt restructurings not included above (7) 1,532 1,468 1,507 423 428 1,532 Total nonperforming loans and leases (7) 39,529 38,590 38,577 40,430 41,396 39,529 OREO (8) 4,862 4,675 2,161 1,906 1,334 4,862 Total nonperforming assets 44,391 43,265 40,738 42,336 42,730 44,391 Delinquency- Originated loan and lease portfolio Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing (2) $ 8,818 $ 9,412 $ 10,149 $ 12,080 $ 13,171 $ 8,818 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing (2) 257 126 321 1,552 1,380 257 Nonaccrual loans and leases (2) 33,388 36,996 36,749 38,455 39,588 33,388 Total past due and accruing and nonaccrual originated loans (2) 42,463 46,534 47,219 52,087 54,139 42,463 Delinquency- Acquired loan and lease portfolio Covered loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing (3)(7) 1,014 669 0 0 0 1,014 Covered loans and leases 90 days or more past due and accruing

(3)(7) 4,754 2,837 0 0 0 4,754 Non-covered loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing

(3)(7) 4,249 5,848 0 0 0 4,249 Non-covered loans and leases 90 days or more past due and

accruing (3)(7) 14,506 19,339 0 0 0 14,506 Non-covered Nonaccrual loans and leases (3) 4,352 0 0 0 0 4,352 Total past due and accruing and nonaccrual acquired loans and

leases 28,875 28,693 0 0 0 28,875 Allowance for Loan Losses - Originated loan and lease portfolio Balance at beginning of period $ 26,632 $ 26,865 $ 26,948 $ 27,593 $ 27,878 $ 27,593 Provision for loan and lease losses 5,659 1,042 1,011 1,125 1,160 8,837 Net loan and lease charge-offs 7,648 1,275 1,094 1,770 1,445 11,787 Allowance for loan and lease losses (originated

loan portfolio) 24,643 26,632 26,865 26,948 27,593 24,643 Allowance for loan and lease losses (acquired

loan portfolio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total allowance for loan and lease losses 24,643 26,632 26,865 26,948 27,593 24,643 Loan Classifications - Originated portfolio Special Mention $ 56,342 $ 58,598 $ 63,652 $ 62,649 $ 52,156 $ 56,342 Substandard 45,083 54,383 58,185 58,272 72,920 45,083 Doubtful 0 494 588 1,344 1,494 0 Loan Classifications - Acquired portfolio Special Mention 25,381 17,743 0 0 0 25,381 Substandard 45,207 39,860 0 0 0 45,207

Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Dec-12 Sep-12 Jun-12 Mar-12 Dec-11 Dec-12 RATIO ANALYSIS Credit Quality Nonperforming originated loans and leases/total originated loans

and leases (2)(7) 1.65% 1.87% 1.91% 2.04% 2.09% 1.65% Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.92% 0.88% 1.17% 1.19% 1.26% 0.92% Allowance for loan and lease losses/total originated loans and

leases 1.16% 1.29% 1.33% 1.36% 1.39% 1.16% Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases 62.34% 69.01% 69.75% 66.65% 66.65% 62.34% Net loan and lease losses (annualized)/total average loans and

leases 1.03% 0.19% 0.22% 0.36% 0.29% 0.49% Capital Adequacy (period-end) Tier I capital / average assets 7.95% 8.50% 9.53% 8.46% 8.51% 7.95% Total capital / risk-weighted assets 12.94% 12.42% 16.22% 14.37% 14.17% 12.94% Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 6.99% 6.78% 8.88% 7.36% 7.49% 6.99% Profitability Return on average assets * 0.91% 0.31% 1.00% 0.91% 1.11% 0.76% Return on average equity * 10.01% 3.38% 10.17% 10.35% 12.07% 8.30% Net interest margin (TE) 3.83% 3.66% 3.52% 3.51% 3.62% 3.65% * Quarterly ratios have been annualized

Non-GAAP Disclosure Reported net income (GAAP) $ 11,161 $ 3,487 $ 8,826 $ 7,811 $ 9,387 $ 31,285 Adjustments (net of tax): Accrual adjustment VISA 0 0 (243) 0 0 (243) Merger related expenses 462 8,424 703 75 152 9,664 Subtotal adjustments 462 8,424 460 75 152 9,421 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) 11,623 11,911 9,286 7,886 9,539 40,706 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,374,368 13,630,464 12,166,417 11,147,490 11,104,623 12,836,043 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.87 $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.86 $ 3.17 Non-GAAP Disclosure Reported net income (GAAP) $ 11,161 $ 3,487 $ 8,826 $ 7,811 $ 9,387 $ 31,285 Merger related expenses (net of tax) 462 8,424 703 75 152 9,664 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,623 $ 11,911 $ 9,529 $ 7,886 $ 9,539 $ 40,949 Amortization of intangibles, (net of tax) 348 256 74 80 81 758 Adjusted net operating income (Non-GAAP) 11,971 12,167 9,603 7,966 9,620 41,707 Average total shareholders' equity 443,592 410,300 349,021 303,546 307,539 376,890 Less: Average goodwill and intangibles 114,644 92,789 48,665 47,922 48,195 76,149 Average tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) 328,948 317,511 300,356 255,624 259,344 300,741 Adjusted operating return on shareholders' tangible equity

(annualized) (Non-GAAP) 14.56% 15.24% 12.86% 12.53% 14.71% 13.87%

Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Dec-12 Sep-12 Jun-12 Mar-12 Dec-11 Dec-12 Non-GAAP Disclosure Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 441,360 $ 440,950 $ 353,700 $ 305,967 $ 299,143 $ 441,360 Less: goodwill and intangibles 110,947 114,920 48,652 48,569 47,994 110,947 Tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) 330,413 326,030 305,048 257,398 251,149 330,413 Ending shares outstanding 14,390,801 14,358,230 12,223,790 11,197,370 11,123,556 14,390,801 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 22.96 22.71 24.96 22.99 22.58 22.96

Non-GAAP Disclosure Year-to-date period ended Dec-12 Dec-11 Reported net income (GAAP) $ 31,285 $ 35,419 Adjustments (net of tax): Accrual adjustment VISA (243) 0 Merger related expenses 9,664 152 Subtotal adjustments 9,421 152 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) 40,706 35,571 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 12,836,043 11,035,384 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 3.17 $ 3.22

(1) Federal Reserve peer ratio as of September 30, 2012, includes banks and bank holding companies with consolidated assets between $3 billion and $10 billion.

(2) "Originated" equals loans and leases not included by definition in "acquired loans".

(3) "Acquired Loans and Leases" equals loans and leases acquired at fair value, accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 805. The risk of credit loss on these loans has been considered by virtue of the Corporation's estimate of acquisition-date fair value and these loans are considered accruing as the Corporation primarily recognizes interest income through accretion of the difference between the carrying value of these loans and their expected cash flows. Because acquired loans are initially recorded at an amount estimated to be collectible, losses on such loans, when incurred, are first applied against the non-accretable difference established in purchase accounting and then to any allowance of loan losses recognized subsequent to acquisition. "Covered Loans" are loans for which the Company will share losses with the FDIC and consist of loans VIST Bank acquired as part of an FDIC-assisted transaction during the fourth quarter of 2010.

(4) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost.

(5) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent basis.

(6) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2011.

(7) Acquired loans and leases are considered performing upon acquisition, regardless of whether the customer is contractually delinquent, as we can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of the expected cash flows on the acquired loans and we expect to fully collect the new carrying value of the loans. As such, we do not consider the loans to be nonaccrual or nonperforming.

(8) Includes all other real estate owned, including those balances acquired through business combinations.

(9) Earnings per share year-to-date may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares.