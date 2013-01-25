National School Choice Week Kickoff Event and Whistle-Stop Tour Launch Event Available for Satellite Downlink

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

National School Choice Week 2013 kicks off today with the nation's largest-ever school choice event and the launch of an historic, cross-country whistle-stop train tour designed to generate increased public support for education reform.

National School Choice Week (which runs until Feb. 2), will feature 3,500 events across all 50 states. Participants in National School Choice Week believe that parents should be empowered to select the best educational environments for their children — whether the schools are traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning or homeschooling.

Hundreds of charter school families and supporters of "parent trigger" policies gather at historic Union Station to kick off the start of the nation's first cross-country whistle stop tour to promote education reform.

