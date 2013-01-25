ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

National School Choice Week Kickoff Event and Whistle-Stop Tour Launch Event Available for Satellite Downlink

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 4:30 PM | 2 min read
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

National School Choice Week 2013 kicks off today with the nation's largest-ever school choice event and the launch of an historic, cross-country whistle-stop train tour designed to generate increased public support for education reform.

National School Choice Week (which runs until Feb. 2), will feature 3,500 events across all 50 states. Participants in National School Choice Week believe that parents should be empowered to select the best educational environments for their children — whether the schools are traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning or homeschooling.

Many broadcast outlets are covering National School Choice Week and may be interested in footage from these events, which can provide B-Roll for locally-focused stories. Broadcast outlets that wish to do live cutaways to either the official kickoff celebration in Phoenix, Arizona, or the official launch of the National School Choice Week 'Special' whistle stop tour, can downlink from the following coordinates:

Phoenix Convention Center - Phoenix, Arizona (6:20 pm to 7:00 pm MST)

7,200 Students, Parents and Teachers Officially "Ring in" the Start of National School Choice Week 2013 (The concert portion will not be available via satellite downlink)

Galaxy 17 91 WL Ku Digital SD
TRANSPONDER 20 CH-D
12113.5 (V) Downlink 9MHz
FEC 3/4
Symbol Rate: 6.1113
Galaxy 17 91 WL Ku Digital SD
18:00 - 21:30 / 30 minute hole off bird / 21:30 - 23:00

Los Angeles Union Station - Los Angeles, California (4:30 pm to 5:50 pm PST)

Hundreds of charter school families and supporters of "parent trigger" policies gather at historic Union Station to kick off the start of the nation's first cross-country whistle stop tour to promote education reform.

GALAXY 17 (Ku) 91.
0°W DIGITAL 9MHz
Downlink Freq.: 12104.5 (V)
Symbol Rate: 6.1113
Data Rate: 8.448
FEC: 34
Aspect ratio: 4:3
Video Format: Standard Definition

For downlink questions, please call John Wegener: 859-240-9598

National School Choice Week:
Will Green, 202-577-3938
or
For downlink questions:
John Wegener, 859-240-9598

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases