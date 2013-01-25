Cygnus Business Media's Firehouse World Wins Tradeshow Executive Fastest 50 Award

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Cygnus Business Media's Firehouse World trade show was announced the winner of Tradeshow Executive's Fastest 50 Award, recognizing the 50 fastest growing events internationally for 2012. Firehouse World was recognized for its attendee growth from the 2011 event to the 2012 event. Firehouse World is one of the leading fire-service conference and trade shows held annually in February in San Diego, California.

“Recognition like this is incredibly gratifying, and it's even more rewarding when it comes from your industry peers,” said Ed Nichols, Vice President of Events for Cygnus Business Media and the Firehouse Events. “We brought this team in two years ago precisely for this reason, to develop opportunities and execute against plan to deliver growth in our products – which are the buyers we deliver at our events.”

“Firehouse World is the leading fire-service event in the western United States,” said Show Manager Tom Tobiason. “This award is the first step in our strategy to double the size of this event by 2015.”

“Firehouse continues to earn the trust of the fire service and demonstrates that we are a comprehensive brand that is bringing forward thinking and innovating ideas to the forefront of the changing fire service,” said marketing director Judy Corey.

The 2013 Firehouse World event is well on its way to defending this recognition, currently 35% over 2012's pre-registration numbers, and nearly 40% over last year's registrations for their Top Buyers Program. The increase in total attendance, coupled with Firehouse World's move to a 2-day exhibit hall, will ensure an increased ROI for Firehouse World's 2013 exhibitor participants.

With registration partner CDS, Firehouse World will be providing all exhibiting companies with a complimentary lead retrieval unit. This program, as part of the broader Cygnus Analytics program, provides exhibiting companies with more quantifiable results from Firehouse World and also provides Firehouse with the ability to better tailor customized programs for advertisers and exhibitors across all of its products, Firehouse magazine, Firehouse.com, Firehouse World and Firehouse Expo.

About Firehouse

Firehouse is the leading fire and emergency services brand, serving hundreds of thousand members of its online and print community. Its portal Firehouse.com has received international acclaim for its interactive coverage. Together with Firehouse Expo, Firehouse World, Firehouse magazine, the Firehouse franchise is the leader in the fire and EMS marketplace—and one of Cygnus Business Media's most extensive B2B footprints.

About Cygnus

Cygnus Business Media is an internationally-recognized business-to-business media company. Cygnus Business Media reaches millions of professionals annually. As one of America's top business-to-business media companies, Cygnus is leading the way in providing targeted content to top decision-makers and organizations. The company's corporate initiatives and organizational architecture are built with one goal: fully engaging audiences in Aviation, Building & Construction, Public Safety & Security, Agriculture vertical markets and a variety of other industries.

