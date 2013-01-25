CSB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

CSB Bancorp, Inc. CSBB:
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights
|Quarter Ended
|Full Year Ended
December 31, 2012
December 31, 2012
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.66
|Net Income
|$
|1,120,000
|$
|4,547,000
|Return on average common equity
|8.50%
|8.85%
|Return on average assets
|0.77%
|0.80%
CSB Bancorp, Inc. (CSBB) today announced fourth quarter 2012 net income of $1.1 million or $.41 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $820 thousand or $.30 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2011.
Annualized returns on average common equity (“ROE”) and average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter were 8.50% and 0.77%, respectively, compared with 6.58% and 0.61% for the fourth quarter of 2011.
For the full year of 2012, the Company reported net income of $4.5 million, or $1.66 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $3.7 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share in 2011. Full year ROE and ROA were 8.85% and 0.80%, respectively, compared to 7.57% and 0.78% in 2011.
Eddie Steiner, President and CEO commented, “Net interest income increased for the eighth consecutive quarter, and non-interest income increased for the fourth consecutive quarter. While margins remain historically tight, our ability to attract and grow customer relationships has been instrumental in driving our revenue stream. We plan to continue this focus on building customer relationships as we do not anticipate significant margin expansion as long as interest rates remain at or near historic lows.”
Revenue totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a 9.5% increase from the prior-year fourth quarter. Full year revenue of $22.1 million reflects a $2 million, or 9.9%, increase as compared to full year 2011.
Non-interest expense amounted to $3.8 million during the quarter, an increase of $70 thousand, or 2% from fourth quarter 2011. For the full year ended December 31, 2012, non-interest expense increased $841 thousand, or 6% versus 2011, with the majority of the change attributable to the Company's increased operating size from the fourth quarter 2011 acquisition of banking centers in Wooster, Ohio.
The Company's fourth quarter efficiency ratio amounted to 63.6% as compared to 71.5% for the same quarter in the prior year. The full year 2012 efficiency ratio of 64.8% compares to 68.1% for the full prior year.
Federal income tax provision was $475 thousand for fourth quarter 2012, compared to $324 thousand for the same quarter in 2011. Full year income tax of $2.0 million for 2012 was 24% higher than prior year and reflects an effective tax rate of 30.4% for current year versus 30.3% in 2011.
Average total assets during the quarter amounted to $575 million, an increase of $45 million, or 9% above the same quarter of the prior year. Average loan balances of $357 million were $37 million, or 11% above prior year fourth quarter, while average securities balances of $133 million increased $17 million, or 15% as compared to fourth quarter 2011.
Total assets amounted to $587 million on December 31, 2012, up $36 million, or 6% from December 31, 2011. Net loans increased to $360 million, up $40 million, or 12% from the prior year-end, while securities balances of $135 million were $6 million, or 5% higher than year ago balances.
Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $30 million, or 14% above year ago levels. Average residential mortgage balances increased by $5 million, or 7% during the year. The increase of in-house mortgage balances was the result of the bank originating and retaining 15 year fixed rate mortgages. Average home equity balances increased $2 million, or 5%, and average consumer credit balances decreased $91 thousand, or 1% versus the same quarter of the prior year.
Net charge-offs for the quarter and the full year were $287 thousand and $325 thousand, respectively. Net charge-offs equated to 0.09% of average loans during 2012 as compared to 0.28% during 2011.
Nonperforming assets totaled $3.4 million or 0.92% of total loans plus other real estate at December 31, 2012, compared to $3.5 million or 1.08% at the prior year-end. Delinquent loan balances as of year-end 2012 amounted to 1.25% of total loans as compared to 2.04% at the end of 2011.
The Company funded $206 thousand in loan loss provision during the fourth quarter and the allowance for loan losses amounted to 1.26% of total loans on December 31, 2012. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans stood at 137% at the end of 2012 as compared to 117% at year end 2011.
Commenting on the Company's credit quality, Steiner noted, “Our level of nonperforming assets have declined fairly consistently since peaking during first quarter 2010, with continued improvement again noted this past quarter. Delinquencies within the loan portfolio at the end of 2012 are at our lowest quarter quarter-end levels reported since 2008.”
Average deposit balances grew by $8 million, or 2%, from the prior linked quarter. Total average deposits of $464 million for the quarter were 10% above the prior year's fourth quarter average.
Deposit balances totaled $475 million at year-end, an increase of $32 million, or 7% from the prior year-end. Within the deposit category, average non interest-bearing account balances for the fourth quarter increased by $16 million, or 19% above the same period in the prior year. Average interest-bearing checking, money market and traditional savings balances increased $36 million, or 21% from year ago levels, while average time deposit balances decreased $10 million, or 6% during the year. In addition to the changes in average deposit balances, the average balance of securities sold under repurchase agreement during the fourth quarter grew by $6 million, or 17% above the average for the same period in the prior year. Repurchase agreements, while considered short-term borrowings, are primarily tied to overnight customer sweep accounts.
Shareholders' equity totaled $52.4 million on December 31, 2012 with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The tangible equity to assets ratio amounted to 8.1% on December 31, 2012, as compared to 8.0% on December 31, 2011. The Company declared a common dividend of $.18 per share during the quarter. Based on the December 31, 2012 closing stock price of $17.00 per share, the Company's annual dividend yield approximates 4.2%.
About CSB Bancorp, Inc.
CSB is a financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio, with approximate assets of $587 million as of December 31, 2012. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Wayne, Tuscarawas and Stark counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg and Wooster, Ohio.
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company, as well as its operations, markets and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, softening in the economy, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Company's business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements and those risk factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
|CSB BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Quarters
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|EARNINGS
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|1st Qtr
|4th Qtr
|12 months
|12 months
|Net interest income FTE (a)
|$
|4,543
|$
|4,499
|$
|4,474
|$
|4,380
|$
|4,280
|$
|17,896
|$
|16,596
|Provision for loan losses
|206
|206
|205
|206
|240
|823
|950
|Other income
|1,149
|1,073
|1,034
|948
|920
|4,204
|3,508
|Other expenses
|3,818
|3,528
|3,560
|3,544
|3,748
|14,450
|13,609
|FTE adjustment (a)
|73
|73
|77
|67
|67
|290
|256
|Net income
|1,120
|1,231
|1,141
|1,055
|820
|4,547
|3,687
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.41
|0.45
|0.41
|0.39
|0.30
|1.66
|1.35
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets (ROA)
|0.77
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.78
|%
|Return on average common equity (ROE)
|8.50
|%
|9.41
|%
|8.98
|%
|8.46
|%
|6.58
|%
|8.85
|%
|7.57
|%
|Net interest margin FTE (a)
|3.33
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.71
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|63.61
|%
|62.66
|%
|64.03
|%
|65.90
|%
|71.47
|%
|64.75
|%
|68.11
|%
|Number of full-time equivalent employees
|162
|168
|167
|157
|154
|MARKET DATA
|Book value/common share
|$
|19.17
|$
|19.05
|$
|18.71
|$
|18.25
|$
|18.07
|Period-end common share mkt value
|17.00
|18.25
|18.17
|17.75
|16.75
|Market as a % of book
|88.68
|%
|95.80
|%
|97.11
|%
|97.26
|%
|92.70
|%
|Price-to-earnings ratio
|10.24
|11.77
|12.36
|12.59
|12.41
|Cash dividends/common share
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|0.72
|0.72
|Common stock dividend payout ratio
|43.90
|%
|40.00
|%
|43.90
|%
|46.15
|%
|60.00
|%
|Average basic common shares
|2,735,157
|2,734,799
|2,734,799
|2,734,799
|2,734,799
|2,734,889
|2,734,799
|Average diluted common shares
|2,735,328
|2,736,316
|2,736,046
|2,735,611
|2,735,229
|2,735,141
|2,734,838
|Period end common shares outstanding
|2,736,060
|2,734,799
|2,734,799
|2,734,799
|2,734,799
|Common shares repurchased
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Common stock market capitalization
|$
|46,513
|$
|49,910
|$
|49,691
|$
|48,543
|$
|45,808
|ASSET QUALITY
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|304
|$
|39
|$
|85
|$
|79
|$
|328
|$
|507
|$
|1,014
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|287
|16
|(19)
|41
|275
|325
|900
|Allowance for loan losses
|4,580
|4,661
|4,471
|4,246
|4,082
|Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
|3,362
|3,713
|4,010
|3,266
|3,499
|Net charge-off/average loans ratio
|0.32
|%
|0.02
|%
|-0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.28
|%
|Allowance for loan losses/period-end loans
|1.26
|1.32
|1.30
|1.28
|1.26
|NPAs/loans and other real estate
|0.92
|1.05
|1.17
|0.99
|1.08
|Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans
|137.23
|127.28
|111.65
|130.20
|116.96
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
|Period-end tangible equity to assets
|8.06
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.11
|%
|7.96
|%
|8.01
|%
|Average equity to assets
|9.11
|9.15
|9.09
|9.08
|9.33
|Average equity to loans
|14.70
|14.97
|15.04
|15.33
|15.46
|Average loans to deposits
|76.87
|76.33
|75.24
|73.87
|75.78
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|575,498
|$
|569,142
|$
|562,291
|$
|552,407
|$
|530,049
|$
|564,875
|$
|471,329
|Earning assets
|542,150
|536,093
|528,817
|520,802
|502,198
|532,005
|446,929
|Loans
|356,555
|347,682
|339,829
|327,203
|319,852
|342,868
|318,781
|Deposits
|463,862
|455,491
|451,646
|442,973
|422,094
|453,526
|367,865
|Shareholders' equity
|52,415
|52,063
|51,125
|50,147
|49,454
|51,384
|48,674
|ENDING BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|586,900
|$
|568,783
|$
|566,687
|$
|560,803
|$
|551,233
|Earning assets
|544,727
|535,402
|530,094
|526,942
|522,410
|Loans
|364,580
|352,748
|344,116
|331,353
|324,182
|Deposits
|475,443
|454,299
|454,719
|450,207
|443,553
|Shareholders' equity
|52,453
|52,101
|51,176
|49,918
|49,429
|NOTES:
|(a) - Net Interest income on a fully tax-equivalent ("FTE") basis restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
|CSB BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|dollars in thousands, except per share data
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,485
|$
|12,519
|Interest-earning deposits in other banks
|45,393
|69,739
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|66,878
|82,258
|Securities
|Available-for-sale, at fair-value
|129,291
|123,026
|Restricted stock, at cost
|5,463
|5,463
|Total securities
|134,754
|128,489
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|Loans
|364,580
|324,182
|Less allowance for loan losses
|4,580
|4,082
|Net loans
|360,000
|320,100
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible
|5,622
|5,762
|Bank owned life insurance
|8,298
|3,068
|Premises and equipment, net
|8,475
|8,513
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|2,873
|3,043
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|586,900
|$
|551,233
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|104,147
|$
|85,890
|Interest-bearing
|371,296
|357,663
|Total deposits
|475,443
|443,553
|Short-term borrowings
|43,992
|37,073
|Other borrowings
|12,672
|19,161
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|2,340
|2,017
|Total liabilities
|534,447
|501,804
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized
|9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares
|in 2012 and 2011
|18,629
|18,629
|Additional paid-in capital
|9,974
|9,994
|Retained earnings
|26,962
|24,391
|Treasury stock at cost - 244,542 shares in 2012
|and 245,803 in 2011
|(4,976)
|(5,015)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,864
|1,430
|Total shareholders' equity
|52,453
|49,429
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|586,900
|$
|551,233
|CSB BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
Quarter ended
|
Year ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|4,397
|$
|4,232
|$
|17,279
|$
|16,977
|Taxable securities
|599
|729
|2,672
|2,538
|Nontaxable securities
|122
|111
|486
|421
|Other
|35
|39
|147
|82
|Total interest and dividend income
|5,153
|5,111
|20,584
|20,018
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|533
|710
|2,323
|2,864
|Other
|150
|189
|655
|814
|Total interest expense
|683
|899
|2,978
|3,678
|Net interest income
|4,470
|4,212
|17,606
|16,340
|Provision for loan losses
|206
|240
|823
|950
|Net interest income after provision
|for loan losses
|4,264
|3,972
|16,783
|15,390
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposits accounts
|334
|324
|1,305
|1,134
|Trust services
|168
|173
|671
|677
|Securities gains (losses), net
|-
|-
|-
|237
|Gain on sale of loans
|229
|65
|591
|219
|Other
|418
|358
|1,637
|1,241
|Total non-interest income
|1,149
|920
|4,204
|3,508
|Non-interest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|2,051
|2,047
|7,960
|7,459
|Occupancy expense
|257
|259
|1,025
|890
|Equipment expense
|170
|154
|618
|524
|Franchise tax expense
|126
|145
|542
|550
|Professional and director fees
|193
|176
|814
|713
|Federal deposit insurance
|90
|99
|328
|352
|Amortization of intangible assets
|37
|33
|140
|78
|Other expenses
|894
|835
|3,023
|3,043
|Total non-interest expenses
|3,818
|3,748
|14,450
|13,609
|Income before income tax
|1,595
|1,144
|6,537
|5,289
|Federal income tax provision
|475
|324
|1,990
|1,602
|Net income
|$
|1,120
|$
|820
|$
|4,547
|$
|3,687
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.66
|$
|1.35
|Diluted
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.66
|$
|1.35
Note: Certain prior year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.
CSB Bancorp, Inc.
Paula J. Meiler, SVP & CFO, 330-763-2873
paula.meiler@csb1.com
