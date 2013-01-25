CSB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

MILLERSBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CSB Bancorp, Inc. CSBB:

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights Quarter Ended Full Year Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2012 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 1.66 Net Income $ 1,120,000 $ 4,547,000 Return on average common equity 8.50% 8.85% Return on average assets 0.77% 0.80%

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (CSBB) today announced fourth quarter 2012 net income of $1.1 million or $.41 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $820 thousand or $.30 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2011.

Annualized returns on average common equity (“ROE”) and average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter were 8.50% and 0.77%, respectively, compared with 6.58% and 0.61% for the fourth quarter of 2011.

For the full year of 2012, the Company reported net income of $4.5 million, or $1.66 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $3.7 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share in 2011. Full year ROE and ROA were 8.85% and 0.80%, respectively, compared to 7.57% and 0.78% in 2011.

Eddie Steiner, President and CEO commented, “Net interest income increased for the eighth consecutive quarter, and non-interest income increased for the fourth consecutive quarter. While margins remain historically tight, our ability to attract and grow customer relationships has been instrumental in driving our revenue stream. We plan to continue this focus on building customer relationships as we do not anticipate significant margin expansion as long as interest rates remain at or near historic lows.”

Revenue totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a 9.5% increase from the prior-year fourth quarter. Full year revenue of $22.1 million reflects a $2 million, or 9.9%, increase as compared to full year 2011.

Non-interest expense amounted to $3.8 million during the quarter, an increase of $70 thousand, or 2% from fourth quarter 2011. For the full year ended December 31, 2012, non-interest expense increased $841 thousand, or 6% versus 2011, with the majority of the change attributable to the Company's increased operating size from the fourth quarter 2011 acquisition of banking centers in Wooster, Ohio.

The Company's fourth quarter efficiency ratio amounted to 63.6% as compared to 71.5% for the same quarter in the prior year. The full year 2012 efficiency ratio of 64.8% compares to 68.1% for the full prior year.

Federal income tax provision was $475 thousand for fourth quarter 2012, compared to $324 thousand for the same quarter in 2011. Full year income tax of $2.0 million for 2012 was 24% higher than prior year and reflects an effective tax rate of 30.4% for current year versus 30.3% in 2011.

Average total assets during the quarter amounted to $575 million, an increase of $45 million, or 9% above the same quarter of the prior year. Average loan balances of $357 million were $37 million, or 11% above prior year fourth quarter, while average securities balances of $133 million increased $17 million, or 15% as compared to fourth quarter 2011.

Total assets amounted to $587 million on December 31, 2012, up $36 million, or 6% from December 31, 2011. Net loans increased to $360 million, up $40 million, or 12% from the prior year-end, while securities balances of $135 million were $6 million, or 5% higher than year ago balances.

Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $30 million, or 14% above year ago levels. Average residential mortgage balances increased by $5 million, or 7% during the year. The increase of in-house mortgage balances was the result of the bank originating and retaining 15 year fixed rate mortgages. Average home equity balances increased $2 million, or 5%, and average consumer credit balances decreased $91 thousand, or 1% versus the same quarter of the prior year.

Net charge-offs for the quarter and the full year were $287 thousand and $325 thousand, respectively. Net charge-offs equated to 0.09% of average loans during 2012 as compared to 0.28% during 2011.

Nonperforming assets totaled $3.4 million or 0.92% of total loans plus other real estate at December 31, 2012, compared to $3.5 million or 1.08% at the prior year-end. Delinquent loan balances as of year-end 2012 amounted to 1.25% of total loans as compared to 2.04% at the end of 2011.

The Company funded $206 thousand in loan loss provision during the fourth quarter and the allowance for loan losses amounted to 1.26% of total loans on December 31, 2012. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans stood at 137% at the end of 2012 as compared to 117% at year end 2011.

Commenting on the Company's credit quality, Steiner noted, “Our level of nonperforming assets have declined fairly consistently since peaking during first quarter 2010, with continued improvement again noted this past quarter. Delinquencies within the loan portfolio at the end of 2012 are at our lowest quarter quarter-end levels reported since 2008.”

Average deposit balances grew by $8 million, or 2%, from the prior linked quarter. Total average deposits of $464 million for the quarter were 10% above the prior year's fourth quarter average.

Deposit balances totaled $475 million at year-end, an increase of $32 million, or 7% from the prior year-end. Within the deposit category, average non interest-bearing account balances for the fourth quarter increased by $16 million, or 19% above the same period in the prior year. Average interest-bearing checking, money market and traditional savings balances increased $36 million, or 21% from year ago levels, while average time deposit balances decreased $10 million, or 6% during the year. In addition to the changes in average deposit balances, the average balance of securities sold under repurchase agreement during the fourth quarter grew by $6 million, or 17% above the average for the same period in the prior year. Repurchase agreements, while considered short-term borrowings, are primarily tied to overnight customer sweep accounts.

Shareholders' equity totaled $52.4 million on December 31, 2012 with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The tangible equity to assets ratio amounted to 8.1% on December 31, 2012, as compared to 8.0% on December 31, 2011. The Company declared a common dividend of $.18 per share during the quarter. Based on the December 31, 2012 closing stock price of $17.00 per share, the Company's annual dividend yield approximates 4.2%.

About CSB Bancorp, Inc.

CSB is a financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio, with approximate assets of $587 million as of December 31, 2012. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Wayne, Tuscarawas and Stark counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg and Wooster, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company, as well as its operations, markets and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, softening in the economy, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Company's business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements and those risk factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Quarters 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 EARNINGS 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 12 months 12 months Net interest income FTE (a) $ 4,543 $ 4,499 $ 4,474 $ 4,380 $ 4,280 $ 17,896 $ 16,596 Provision for loan losses 206 206 205 206 240 823 950 Other income 1,149 1,073 1,034 948 920 4,204 3,508 Other expenses 3,818 3,528 3,560 3,544 3,748 14,450 13,609 FTE adjustment (a) 73 73 77 67 67 290 256 Net income 1,120 1,231 1,141 1,055 820 4,547 3,687 Diluted earnings per share 0.41 0.45 0.41 0.39 0.30 1.66 1.35 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) 0.77 % 0.86 % 0.82 % 0.77 % 0.61 % 0.80 % 0.78 % Return on average common equity (ROE) 8.50 % 9.41 % 8.98 % 8.46 % 6.58 % 8.85 % 7.57 % Net interest margin FTE (a) 3.33 % 3.34 % 3.40 % 3.38 % 3.38 % 3.36 % 3.71 % Efficiency ratio 63.61 % 62.66 % 64.03 % 65.90 % 71.47 % 64.75 % 68.11 % Number of full-time equivalent employees 162 168 167 157 154 MARKET DATA Book value/common share $ 19.17 $ 19.05 $ 18.71 $ 18.25 $ 18.07 Period-end common share mkt value 17.00 18.25 18.17 17.75 16.75 Market as a % of book 88.68 % 95.80 % 97.11 % 97.26 % 92.70 % Price-to-earnings ratio 10.24 11.77 12.36 12.59 12.41 Cash dividends/common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.72 0.72 Common stock dividend payout ratio 43.90 % 40.00 % 43.90 % 46.15 % 60.00 % Average basic common shares 2,735,157 2,734,799 2,734,799 2,734,799 2,734,799 2,734,889 2,734,799 Average diluted common shares 2,735,328 2,736,316 2,736,046 2,735,611 2,735,229 2,735,141 2,734,838 Period end common shares outstanding 2,736,060 2,734,799 2,734,799 2,734,799 2,734,799 Common shares repurchased 0 0 0 0 0 0 Common stock market capitalization $ 46,513 $ 49,910 $ 49,691 $ 48,543 $ 45,808 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 304 $ 39 $ 85 $ 79 $ 328 $ 507 $ 1,014 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 287 16 (19) 41 275 325 900 Allowance for loan losses 4,580 4,661 4,471 4,246 4,082 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) 3,362 3,713 4,010 3,266 3,499 Net charge-off/average loans ratio 0.32 % 0.02 % -0.02 % 0.05 % 0.34 % 0.09 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses/period-end loans 1.26 1.32 1.30 1.28 1.26 NPAs/loans and other real estate 0.92 1.05 1.17 0.99 1.08 Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 137.23 127.28 111.65 130.20 116.96 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Period-end tangible equity to assets 8.06 % 8.24 % 8.11 % 7.96 % 8.01 % Average equity to assets 9.11 9.15 9.09 9.08 9.33 Average equity to loans 14.70 14.97 15.04 15.33 15.46 Average loans to deposits 76.87 76.33 75.24 73.87 75.78 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 575,498 $ 569,142 $ 562,291 $ 552,407 $ 530,049 $ 564,875 $ 471,329 Earning assets 542,150 536,093 528,817 520,802 502,198 532,005 446,929 Loans 356,555 347,682 339,829 327,203 319,852 342,868 318,781 Deposits 463,862 455,491 451,646 442,973 422,094 453,526 367,865 Shareholders' equity 52,415 52,063 51,125 50,147 49,454 51,384 48,674 ENDING BALANCES Assets $ 586,900 $ 568,783 $ 566,687 $ 560,803 $ 551,233 Earning assets 544,727 535,402 530,094 526,942 522,410 Loans 364,580 352,748 344,116 331,353 324,182 Deposits 475,443 454,299 454,719 450,207 443,553 Shareholders' equity 52,453 52,101 51,176 49,918 49,429

NOTES: (a) - Net Interest income on a fully tax-equivalent ("FTE") basis restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) dollars in thousands, except per share data December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 21,485 $ 12,519 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 45,393 69,739 Federal funds sold - - Total cash and cash equivalents 66,878 82,258 Securities Available-for-sale, at fair-value 129,291 123,026 Restricted stock, at cost 5,463 5,463 Total securities 134,754 128,489 Loans held for sale - - Loans 364,580 324,182 Less allowance for loan losses 4,580 4,082 Net loans 360,000 320,100 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 5,622 5,762 Bank owned life insurance 8,298 3,068 Premises and equipment, net 8,475 8,513 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,873 3,043 TOTAL ASSETS $ 586,900 $ 551,233 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 104,147 $ 85,890 Interest-bearing 371,296 357,663 Total deposits 475,443 443,553 Short-term borrowings 43,992 37,073 Other borrowings 12,672 19,161 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,340 2,017 Total liabilities 534,447 501,804 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized 9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares in 2012 and 2011 18,629 18,629 Additional paid-in capital 9,974 9,994 Retained earnings 26,962 24,391 Treasury stock at cost - 244,542 shares in 2012 and 245,803 in 2011 (4,976) (5,015) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,864 1,430 Total shareholders' equity 52,453 49,429 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 586,900 $ 551,233

CSB BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) dollars in thousands, except per share data Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 4,397 $ 4,232 $ 17,279 $ 16,977 Taxable securities 599 729 2,672 2,538 Nontaxable securities 122 111 486 421 Other 35 39 147 82 Total interest and dividend income 5,153 5,111 20,584 20,018 Interest expense: Deposits 533 710 2,323 2,864 Other 150 189 655 814 Total interest expense 683 899 2,978 3,678 Net interest income 4,470 4,212 17,606 16,340 Provision for loan losses 206 240 823 950 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,264 3,972 16,783 15,390 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits accounts 334 324 1,305 1,134 Trust services 168 173 671 677 Securities gains (losses), net - - - 237 Gain on sale of loans 229 65 591 219 Other 418 358 1,637 1,241 Total non-interest income 1,149 920 4,204 3,508 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 2,051 2,047 7,960 7,459 Occupancy expense 257 259 1,025 890 Equipment expense 170 154 618 524 Franchise tax expense 126 145 542 550 Professional and director fees 193 176 814 713 Federal deposit insurance 90 99 328 352 Amortization of intangible assets 37 33 140 78 Other expenses 894 835 3,023 3,043 Total non-interest expenses 3,818 3,748 14,450 13,609 Income before income tax 1,595 1,144 6,537 5,289 Federal income tax provision 475 324 1,990 1,602 Net income $ 1,120 $ 820 $ 4,547 $ 3,687 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.30 $ 1.66 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.30 $ 1.66 $ 1.35

Note: Certain prior year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.