Alaska Communications to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results February 28

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Alaska Communications ALSK today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012 shortly after markets close Thursday, February 28, 2013. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call at 1-800-762-8779. Parties outside the United States and Canada can access the call at 1-480-629-9645.

The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the company's website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours after the call and will run until Thursday, March 7, 2013, at midnight Eastern time. To hear the replay, parties in the United States and Canada can call 1-800-406-7325 and enter pass code 4593495. Parties outside the United States and Canada can call 1-303-590-3030 and enter pass code 4593495.

About Alaska Communications

Headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska Communications ALSK is a leading provider of high-speed wireless, mobile broadband, Internet, local, long-distance and advanced broadband solutions for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The Alaska Communications network includes advanced broadband and voice networks and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous United States. For more information, visit www.alaskacommunications.com or www.alsk.com.