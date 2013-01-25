PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock on January 25, 2013. This dividend is payable on May 10, 2013, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2013.

