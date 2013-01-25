ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 4:05 PM | 1 min read
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock on January 25, 2013. This dividend is payable on May 10, 2013, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2013.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on improving the health and safety of people and the environment. The company reported revenue of approximately $1.9 billion in 2011, has about 7,400 employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

Investor Relations:
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Tommy J. Thomas, 781-663-5889
tommy.thomas@perkinelmer.com
or
Media Contact:
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Stephanie R. Wasco, 781-663-5701
stephanie.wasco@perkinelmer.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases