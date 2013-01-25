Wells Fargo Advantage Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Dividends

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE MKT: EAD), the Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE MKT: ERC), and the Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE MKT: ERH) each announced today its dividend declaration.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund declared the following monthly dividend:

Declaration date Ex-dividend date Record date Payable date Dividend/share January 25, 2013 February 11, 2013 February 13, 2013 March 1, 2013 $0.077/share

The Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end bond fund. The fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest-rate risk.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund declared the following monthly dividend:

Declaration date Ex-dividend date Record date Payable date Dividend/share January 25, 2013 February 11, 2013 February 13, 2013 March 1, 2013 $0.10/share

The Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund declared the following monthly dividend:

Declaration date Ex-dividend date Record date Payable date Dividend/share January 25, 2013 February 11, 2013 February 13, 2013 March 1, 2013 $0.075/share

These closed-end funds are no longer offered as an initial public offering, and shares are only offered through broker/dealers on the secondary market. Unlike an open-end mutual fund, a closed-end fund offers a fixed number of shares for sale. After the initial public offering, shares are bought and sold in the secondary marketplace, and the market price of the shares is determined by supply and demand, not by net asset value (NAV), and is often lower than the NAV. A closed-end fund is not required to buy its shares back from investors upon request.

Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, provides investment advisory and administrative services for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds®. Other affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company provide subadvisory and other services for the funds. The open-end funds are distributed by Wells Fargo Funds Distributor, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. For more information on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds, please visit wellsfargoadvantagefunds.com.

