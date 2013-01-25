Clear C2, Inc. Receives TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine's 2012 Product of the Year Award

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Clear C2, Inc. announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named C2CRM as a CUSTOMER 2012 Product of the Year Award winner.

“As with previous years, we are honored and appreciative to receive the Product of the Year Award,” says Mickey Patton, President and CEO of Clear C2, Inc. Patton went on to say “C2CRM is an evolving product that continues to be innovated to meet today's technology and market trends & growing demands. This award serves as a validation that we are meeting our objective to deliver the best business solutions to our customers.”

“Clear C2, Inc. was selected to receive a 2012 Product of the Year Award for its achievement in advancing customer experience management technologies. C2CRM has demonstrated excellence as well as provided ROI for the companies that use it,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

The 15th Annual Product of the Year Award winners are published in the January/February 2013 issue of CUSTOMER magazine, www.customerzone360.com.

About Clear C2, Inc.

Clear C2, Inc. was founded in 1993, strategically aligned and partially owned by IBM, focusing on delivering and publishing customer driven technology solutions, including: Relationship Management, Sales Force Automation, Customer Support, Marketing and Campaign Management in addition to CRM related solutions as Content Management, Customer/Partner Self Service Portals, Workflow Automation and Document Management. C2CRM is 100% web-based and is offered as both an On-Premise and On-Demand (SaaS) solution.

TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit www.customerzone360.com for more information.

About TMC

TMC is a global, integrated media company that helps clients build communities in print, in person and online. TMC publishes multiple magazines including CUSTOMER, INTERNET TELEPHONY, M2M Evolution and Cloud Computing. TMCnet is read by more than 1.5 million unique visitors each month, and is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries. TMC is also the producer of ITEXPO, the world's leading B2B communications event, as well as industry events: M2M Evolution; Cloud4SMB Expo; DevCon5; HTML5 Summit; Super Wi-Fi Summit, CVx; AstriCon; StartupCamp, and more. Visit TMC Events for a complete listing and further information.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.