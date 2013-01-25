CYS Investments, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CYS Investments, Inc. CYS (the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, February 7, 2013, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2012.

Hosting the call will be Kevin E. Grant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of the Company's senior management team.

To participate in the call by telephone, please dial (888) 895-5479 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference passcode 34160609. International callers should dial (847) 619-6250 and reference the same passcode.

The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.cysinv.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit http://www.cysinv.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software.

A dial-in replay of the call will be available on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time through Thursday, February 21, 2013 at approximately 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (888) 843-7419 and enter the conference ID number 34160609. International callers should dial (630) 652-3042 and enter the same conference ID number. A replay of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at http://www.cysinv.com.

About CYS Investments, Inc.

CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. The Company refers to these securities as Agency RMBS. CYS Investments, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.