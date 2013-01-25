The Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Launches an Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Telanetix, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Intermedia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating the Board of Directors of Telanetix, Inc. (“Telanetix” or the “Company”) TNIX for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Intermedia.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://zlk.9nl.com/telanetix-tnix/, or call: 877-363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, Telanetix shareholders will receive $7.40 for each share of Telanetix stock they own. The transaction has total approximate value of $55 million. The investigation concerns whether the Telanetix Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether Intermedia is underpaying for Telanetix shares, thus unlawfully harming Telanetix stockholders.

If you own common stock in Telanetix and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or http://zlk.9nl.com/telanetix-tnix/.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. The firm has extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. The attorneys at Levi & Korsinsky have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel on behalf of shareholders in major securities lawsuits and have successfully recovered multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of investors. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.