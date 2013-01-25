Cadmus Named Carbon Disclosure Project Consultancy Partner in the U.S.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Cadmus Group, Inc. today announced its status as a Silver Consultancy Partner in the U.S. for CDP, an international not-for-profit organization providing the only global environmental disclosure system. CDP works with the world's largest investors and corporations to motivate companies to disclose their impacts on the environment and natural resources and take action to reduce them, inviting a limited number of leading consulting firms to partner with them to provide strategic services to assist in this process. By doing this on behalf of 655 institutional investors with $78 trillion in assets – half the world's invested capital - CDP helps investors, companies and governments to minimize risk and identify the cost savings and financial opportunities created by measuring, managing and reducing impacts on the environment and natural resources.

“CDP is pleased to welcome Cadmus to our US Consultancy Partnership program,” says Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Carbon Disclosure Project. “Cadmus' sustainability expertise will be a great asset to companies reporting to CDP.”

Cadmus has years of experience in working with organizations to quantify and reduce GHG emissions, transparently report sustainability efforts and achieve optimal CDP scores. We also help bring together key stakeholders to develop climate change policies, goals, and implementation plans within an organization.

“Our partnership status with CDP represents an exciting step forward for Cadmus and our greenhouse gas and sustainability consulting efforts,” said Ian Kline, Cadmus president and CEO. “After years of successfully assisting individual companies in reducing their emissions and improving their CDP scores, we will now be able to work directly as a partner with CDP on this vital effort.”

As part of its GHG Consulting Services, Cadmus employs a proven approach and a proprietary custom tool—the Climate Strategy Assessment Tool— to assess why clients scored the way they did on previous CDP surveys. Through this tool and approach Cadmus optimizes our clients' priorities with their GHG and sustainability strategies as well as their corporate business objectives to create a roadmap to help achieve their energy goals. Cadmus assists our clients in applying the developed roadmap to set targets, establish best practice data collection methods, policies, and implementation plans to continue to earn additional disclosure and performance points on the CDP survey year after year.

About The Cadmus Group, Inc.

Cadmus is an employee-owned consultancy committed to helping our clients address complex challenges by applying diverse skills and experiences in a highly collaborative environment. By assisting our clients in achieving their goals, we create social and economic value today and for future generations. Founded in 1983, we leverage exceptional expertise across a staff of more than 400 professionals in the physical and life sciences, engineering, social sciences, strategic communication, architecture and design, law, policy analysis, and the liberal arts who provide an array of research and analytical services in the United States and abroad. See more at www.cadmusgroup.com.