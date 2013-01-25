ñol

Military Veteran Files Suit against Boy Scouts for Sex Abuse by Scout Master

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 3:17 PM | 1 min read
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Zalkin Law Firm:

What:

  • Press conference to announce child sex abuse lawsuit, which will be filed against the Boy Scouts of America and other defendants in California Superior Court on January 30, 2013.
  • The suit will be filed by Mark Dietrich, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, alleging four negligence claims against the Boy Scouts of America and others arising from repeated sexual abuse beginning when he was only 14-years-old by Gary Hatfield, Scoutmaster of Troop 180 in Vacaville, Calif.
  • Q&A will follow opening remarks.
  • Copies of the complaint and other relevant documents will be available.

Who:

  • Irwin Zalkin and Devin Storey of The Zalkin Law Firm, attorneys for Mark Dietrich.
  • Mark Dietrich will also be in attendance.

When:

  • Wednesday, January 30, at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST)

Where:

  • Venue: Palace Hotel, San Francisco
    Address: 2 New Montgomery Street, CA, 94105
  • Directions: www.sfpalace.com/directions
  • Parking – Parking facility is located across from the hotel entrance. Valet is available in front of the hotel.

*Mult/press box will be available
*Refreshments will be provided

R.S.V.P. to Sharon Liang at 323.413.7451 or sliang@hellermanbaretz.com

The Zalkin Law Firm
Sharon Liang, 323-413-7451
sliang@hellermanbaretz.com

