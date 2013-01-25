Military Veteran Files Suit against Boy Scouts for Sex Abuse by Scout Master

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
What:
- Press conference to announce child sex abuse lawsuit, which will be filed against the Boy Scouts of America and other defendants in California Superior Court on January 30, 2013.
- The suit will be filed by Mark Dietrich, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, alleging four negligence claims against the Boy Scouts of America and others arising from repeated sexual abuse beginning when he was only 14-years-old by Gary Hatfield, Scoutmaster of Troop 180 in Vacaville, Calif.
- Q&A will follow opening remarks.
- Copies of the complaint and other relevant documents will be available.
Who:
- Irwin Zalkin and Devin Storey of The Zalkin Law Firm, attorneys for Mark Dietrich.
- Mark Dietrich will also be in attendance.
When:
- Wednesday, January 30, at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST)
Where:
-
Venue: Palace Hotel, San Francisco
Address: 2 New Montgomery Street, CA, 94105
- Directions: www.sfpalace.com/directions
- Parking – Parking facility is located across from the hotel entrance. Valet is available in front of the hotel.
*Refreshments will be provided
Sharon Liang, 323-413-7451
sliang@hellermanbaretz.com
