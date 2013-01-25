Military Veteran Files Suit against Boy Scouts for Sex Abuse by Scout Master

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Zalkin Law Firm:

What:

Press conference to announce child sex abuse lawsuit, which will be filed against the Boy Scouts of America and other defendants in California Superior Court on January 30, 2013.

The suit will be filed by Mark Dietrich, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, alleging four negligence claims against the Boy Scouts of America and others arising from repeated sexual abuse beginning when he was only 14-years-old by Gary Hatfield, Scoutmaster of Troop 180 in Vacaville, Calif.

Q&A will follow opening remarks.

Copies of the complaint and other relevant documents will be available.

Who:

Irwin Zalkin and Devin Storey of The Zalkin Law Firm, attorneys for Mark Dietrich.

Mark Dietrich will also be in attendance.

When:

Wednesday, January 30, at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST)

Where:

Venue: Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Address: 2 New Montgomery Street, CA, 94105

Directions: www.sfpalace.com/directions

Parking – Parking facility is located across from the hotel entrance. Valet is available in front of the hotel.

*Mult/press box will be available

*Refreshments will be provided

R.S.V.P. to Sharon Liang at 323.413.7451 or sliang@hellermanbaretz.com