UFCW President Hansen Responds to U.S. Appeals Court Ruling on NLRB Recess Appointments

Joe Hansen, International President of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit's ruling on President Obama's recess appointments to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

“This decision is misguided. When President Obama made appointments to the NLRB during a Congressional recess he was merely exercising his Constitutional authority. The real issue here is the Senate's inability to confirm qualified nominees. Senate Republicans, aided by a broken rules system, are carrying the water of big business and denying workers and unions a fair shake. This entire fiasco underscores the need for true filibuster reform and proves that the modest agreement on Senate rules reached yesterday is nowhere near good enough.”

