AcuityAds Rated among Top Ad-Tech Companies for Reach by comScore

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

comScore's digital audience measurement data released in December 2012 shows AcuityAds Inc among the top performers for display advertising reach in Canada (Key Measures report for the Ad Network category, December 2012). comScore Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world and a preferred source of digital business analytics. According to comScore's data, Acuity reached an audience of approximately 18 million out of a total pool of 27.8 million unique online consumers. These impressive reach numbers place Acuity just behind such online giants as Google, AOL, Yahoo and Microsoft. AcuityAds ranked first among pure Real Time Bidding players*.

“The comScore results are very exciting as one of our key goals is to deliver extensive, quality reach for our clients. We are extremely proud of our tremendous growth over the past six months," said Tal Hayek, Acuity's CEO. "We are also proud to be playing in the same league as multi-billion dollar companies like Google, Yahoo and Microsoft, and to have done so by growing organically.”

The comScore report highlights Acuity's growth momentum in the real-time bidding space. "We've been using the Acuity platform for over a year, so comScore's numbers are not surprising to me," said Karen Geller, Media Planning Manager at Shaw Media, "but they confirm Acuity's value proposition as an online reach tool for our brands."

"We see over 20 billion impressions every day. We see the transactions that take place in the market," says Dr. Nathan Mekuz, Acuity's CTO. "A lot of it is very inefficient. We saw lots of room for improvement and automation in the industry and so we founded Acuity with the vision of a fully automated machine learning system. Today our vision has become a reality with hundreds of international brands using our platform. "

About AcuityAds

Acuity is Real Time Bidding. Founded in 2009, with the vision of creating better online advertising technology, Acuity's combination of cutting edge machine learning and exclusive data has revolutionized the industry. Acuity is the Real Time Bidding platform provider of choice for many Fortune 500 brands and digital agencies and is currently experiencing fast growth thanks to the launch of a real-time bidding solution for online video advertising.

* According to AcuityAds' custom-defined ranking based on comScore data.