Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging, Inc. to Report 2012 Fourth Quarter & Full-Year Results

Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging, Inc. (“Longview”) today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2012 on Wednesday, February 13 and that it will hold a conference call for holders of the Company's 8% senior secured notes, qualified institutional buyers, as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, securities analysts and market makers on Thursday, February 14 at 11:00am ET.

Conference call details are available on Longview's Investor Relations portal. Eligible parties that have not already registered for access to the portal may do so by contacting the Investor Relations Department at +1 360.575.5126 or by emailing InvestorRelations@longfibre.com.

About Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging, Inc.

Longview produces lightweight, high-performance multiwall and complementary specialty kraft papers for an established domestic and global customer base. The company also produces containerboard and corrugated boxes. Longview operates a pulp and paper mill at Longview, Wash., and a network of seven converting plants in the western United States.