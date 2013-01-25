Fitch Withdraws Ratings on Certain Municipal Bond Maturities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on the following bonds due to prerefunding activity:

--Albemarle County Industrial Development Corp. (VA) (Martha Jefferson Hospital) hospital revenue bonds series 2003 (all maturities);

--Empire State Development Corporation (NY) state personal income tax revenue bonds (economic development & housing) series 2003C-1 (prerefunded maturities only);

--Empire State Development Corporation (NY) state personal income tax revenue bonds (state facilities & equipment) series 2003B (prerefunded maturities only);

--Empire State Development Corporation (NY) state personal income tax revenue bonds (state facilities & equipment) series 2004A-1 (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--Empire State Development Corporation (NY) state personal income tax revenue bonds (state facilities & equipment) series 2005B (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--Frisco Independent School District (TX) unlimited tax school building bonds series 2003B (prerefunded maturities only);

--Frisco Independent School District (TX) unlimited tax school building bonds series 2004 (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--Frisco Independent School District (TX) unlimited tax school building bonds series 2005A (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (Economic Development & Housing) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2003A (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (Education) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2004A (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (Education) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2005A (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (Education) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2005D (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (Education) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2005F (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (Education) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2006D (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (Education) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2008C (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (general purpose) state personal income tax revenue refunding bonds series 2012A (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) (State Facilities & Equipment) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2004A (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2003A (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Environmental Facilities Corp. (NY) state personal income tax revenue bonds (environment) series 2004 A (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Housing Finance Agency (NY) (Economic Development & Housing) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2004A (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Thruway Authority (NY) state personal income tax revenue (transportation) bonds series 2003A (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Thruway Authority (NY) state personal income tax revenue (transportation) bonds series 2004A (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Urban Development Corp. (NY) (State Facilities & Equipment) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2002C-1 (prerefunded maturities only);

--New York State Urban Development Corp. (NY) state personal income tax revenue bonds series 2005A-1 (prerefunded maturities only);

