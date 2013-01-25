ñol

Fund Statistics Now Available for: Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund, Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc., Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc., Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc.

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 2:46 PM | 1 min read
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund DHF, Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. DMF, Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. DSM and Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. LEO each announced that certain fund statistics, as of December 31, 2012, are now available. The information will be posted to www.dreyfus.com and can be accessed at: http://www.dreyfus.com/closedendfund.htm

To order a hard copy of this information, call 1-800-334-6899.

For Press Inquiries:
The Dreyfus Corporation
Patrice M. Kozlowski, 212-922-6030
or
For Other Inquiries:
MBSC Securities Corporation
The National Marketing Desk
1-800-334-6899

