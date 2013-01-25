Research and Markets: Transfusion Reactions, 3rd Edition Includes a New Chapter Addressing Prevention Strategies and The Role of Patient Blood Management.

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Far outweighing the diligently cornered, known infectious risks of transfusion, noninfectious risks garner significant attention at the forefront of efforts to advance patient safety. Adverse events such as transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI), graft-vs-host disease, hemolytic or allergic reactions, bacterial contamination and many others are the subjects in the spotlight for Transfusion Reactions. Newly updated, this reference manual on non-infectious complications is as prominent in the field as it is comprehensive. Appropriate for clinicians, lab technicians, and nurses worldwide, the content is accessible for either subtopic or in-depth review.

In addition to the chapters on specific types of reactions, the contents address nursing and cellular therapy perspectives, conditions in the developing world and prevention strategies. As in previous editions, authors address each complication in terms of clinical presentation, morbidity, differential diagnosis, mechanism of action, treatment and prevention.

New this edition:

A new chapter addresses two new topics:

- Prevention strategies.

- The role of patient blood management.

Chapters on TRALI and transfusion-associated circulatory overload (TACO) reflect recent improved understanding of these complications since the third edition.

Every chapter has been meticulously updated with the latest research and perspectives; some have been expanded.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions

2 Febrile Nonhemolytic Transfusion Reactions

3 Allergic and Anaphylactic Reactions

4 Acute Pain Transfusion Reactions

5 Bacterial Contamination

6 Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury

7 Transfusion-Associated Graft-vs-Host Disease

8 Hypotensive Transfusion Reactions

9 Posttransfusion Purpura

10 Transfusion Reactions Associated with

11 Circulatory Overload

12 Adverse Consequences of Autologous Transfusion Practice

13 Complications of Therapeutic Apheresis

14 Complications of Massive Transfusion

15 Complications of Neonatal Transfusion

16 Adverse Effects of Human-Derived Plasma Derivatives

17 Evaluation and Management of Suspected Transfusion Reactions: Nursing Perspectives

18 Detecting and Monitoring Reactions in the Developing World

