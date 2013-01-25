GM Financial to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year 2012 Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter and calendar year 2012 operating results on Thursday, February 14, 2013. A conference call for fixed income investors to discuss the results will begin at noon ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-230-1074 (U.S. and Canada) or 612-332-0530 (International) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call will also be broadcast live for all interested parties via the Company's website at www.gmfinancial.com. It is necessary to go to the Company's website to register, download and install any required audio software prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call has concluded. Please dial 800-475-6701 (U.S. and Canada) or 320-365-3844 (International) and enter participant code 280436 to access the replay. The replay will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.gmfinancial.com.

