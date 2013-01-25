Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) Partners with Customerville and Legacy Business Cultures

WESTFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART www.chart.org) today announced two new partnerships with Customerville and Legacy Business Cultures. Both firms are advocates in bringing better tools and education to those in the hospitality industry.

“Customerville's new sponsorship of CHART will provide access to improved resources for our members and their employees,” commented John Kelley, CHART President and Chief People Officer & VP of Training and Human Resources at White Castle System. “Working together to further advance the hospitality industry and provide the latest tools and information so employees can make a positive impact is a mission we both believe in.”

“Customerville is proud to develop its relationship with CHART,” commented Max Israel, CEO of Customerville. “Our company is based not only on the idea of measuring customer experience, but even more importantly putting that knowledge into the hands of front-line leaders. CHART is known everywhere for fostering that kind of positive leadership. We're excited to be involved.”

“The addition of Legacy Business Cultures as a sponsor provides CHART members with the resources to offer better training specifically regarding organizational change and diversity issues,” said Tara Davey, Executive Director for CHART. “Providing high-quality training is critical to our members who continue to seek and utilize the best solutions to further strengthen our industry.”

Todd Costello, Director of Client Services at Legacy Business Cultures commented, “We are thrilled to be a new Silver Partner with CHART and to support the training and development professionals of the restaurant and hospitality industries. We look forward to collaborations with CHART members and working with them to improve their individual and team performance competencies.”

CHART currently has additional sponsors who support its mission. They are:

Gold Level: National Restaurant Association Solutions

Silver Level: American Hotel and Lodging Association Educational Foundation, Creative Restaurant Solutions, Customerville, DiscoverLink, Legacy Business Cultures, Legacy Solutions, MindLeaders, People Report, SkillSoft, and Viatech.

Alliance Partners: Nation Restaurant News, HR in Hospitality, QSR Magazine and Share our Strength

CHART (www.chart.org), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professional and their organizations. With more than 400 members from more than 300 multi-unit restaurant and hotel companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost five million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART's mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to advance industry training practices and improve operational results by providing access to education, tools and resources.

Customerville (www.customerville.com/)

Healthy customer feedback does more than just create fantastic customer experiences. It makes happy and effective employees. Customerville has been helping companies, ranging from regional chains to global brands, to measure their customer experience since 2002. Customerville's web-based software platform combines dynamic, personable web and mobile customer experience surveys with a delivery system that puts real-time, actionable customer feedback into the hands of people throughout the organization. The company's emphasis on improving customer experience through the engagement of front-line employees has made it a mainstay technology platform for companies like Toyota, Helly Hansen and Taco Del Mar.

Legacy Business Cultures (www.legacycultures.com)

Founded in 1997 – Headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio – Legacy Business Cultures and its partners have been the experts in helping shape organizational culture around the world for over 15 years. Our workshops, train-the-trainer programs and employee climate surveys have touched organizations and business leaders across the globe.