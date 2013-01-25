Everest Insurance Company of Canada Appoints David A. Crozier as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Everest Insurance Company of Canada (EvCan) today announced the appointment of David A. Crozier to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 21, 2013.

Daryl W. Bradley, Chairman of the Company, commented, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Dave to the EvCan team. His deep experience and relationships stem from twenty years in the insurance industry, with postings across Canada and exposure to commercial lines, personal lines, and marketing.”

Mr. Crozier was most recently Senior Vice President of Operations for Economical Mutual Insurance Company with responsibility for oversight of all field operations including claims, sales and distribution. He joined Economical in 2006 as Vice President of Commercial Lines. Prior to joining Economical, Mr. Crozier held positions at Chubb Insurance Company of Canada, most recently serving as Vice President, Prairies.

Mr. Crozier graduated with a B.A. (Honours) from the University of Guelph, and holds the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) and Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designations.

Mark Teitelbaum continues as President of EvCan with primary responsibility for the Premiere Underwriting Services operation, which focuses on entertainment, sports and leisure insurance products. “Mark will continue to build on the success of Premiere,” said Mr. Bradley, “while Dave focuses on growing EvCan's specialty commercial business. We are pleased to have two well respected and seasoned industry executives driving the growth and expansion of EvCan.”

About Everest Insurance Company of Canada

Everest Insurance Company of Canada is federally registered and licensed to write property, automobile, surety, liability and other classes of insurance on a primary basis and is a pre-eminent provider of specialty commercial insurance coverage, with particular emphasis on professional liability and the entertainment, sports and leisure classes of business. The company has a financial strength rating of A+ by AM Best and is backed by the assets of Everest Re Group, Ltd, its ultimate parent.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), Limited provides reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest National Insurance Company and Everest Security Insurance Company provide property and casualty insurance to policyholders in the U.S. Everest Indemnity Insurance Company offers excess and surplus lines insurance in the U.S. Additional information on Everest Re Group companies can be found at the Group's web site at www.everestregroup.com.