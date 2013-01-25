Tenex Health Names New Chief Financial Officer

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Tenex Health, Inc. (www.tenexhealth.com), a pioneer in less-invasive treatment for musculoskeletal injuries, announced today that it has appointed Rom Papadopoulos, M.D. as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Dr. Papadopoulos will oversee all Financial, Legal, Human Resources, Risk Management and Investor Relations Functions. He will also continue to serve as a member of the company's Board of Directors. Rom's career spans over 25 years in the healthcare and technology services industries. He most recently served as Managing Partner of Intuitus Group LLC, a boutique Health Care Investment and Merchant Banking firm based in Atlanta, GA. Rom has founded several medical technology companies and been involved in over $3.0 billion in completed mergers, acquisitions and financing transactions across various sectors.

"I am excited to announce the appointment of Rom Papadopoulos as Chief Financial Officer," said Jagi Gill, Founder and CEO of Tenex Health. “Rom has been a board member of the company since its inception and his counsel has been helpful in positioning the company to enjoy its solid growth and market adoption. As the company strengthens its infrastructure to accelerate its growth, Rom is uniquely suited to take on an operational role in the company as its CFO. His pedigree and experience managing the challenges of high growth companies and working with the capital markets on behalf of both public and private entities gives him a unique ability to contribute broadly to our financial, operational and business strategies.”

Dr. Papadopoulos commenting on his appointment, said, "Tenex Health is truly a rare company that combines a uniquely compelling technology targeting a large global market that enjoys first mover advantage but is equally well aligned with the current and future trends in healthcare, calling for cost-effective and minimally invasive therapies that meet the needs of patients, physicians and our heavily burdened Healthcare Systems. The synergies of a core technology addressing multiple market opportunities in the US and abroad, coupled with a highly focused/results-oriented management team, poise the company for meaningful value creation in the years to come. I am honored to have been chosen to work with Dr. Gill and the Board of Tenex on this important opportunity and look forward to building on the company's proven track record.”

About Tenex Health Inc. Tenex Health, Inc. (www.tenexhealth.com) develops and markets innovative therapies for the treatment of tendon pain due to trauma or repetitive motion injuries. These tendon injuries affect more than 10 million Americans every year. The company's proprietary TX1 Tissue Removal System is used to safely and specifically cut and debride diseased soft tissue in an outpatient setting using local anesthetic (www.fast-technique.com). Since the surrounding healthy tendon tissue is not disturbed, patients enjoy less discomfort and faster recovery times versus traditional open surgical procedures. The entire procedure is completed under local anesthesia and usually within 20 minutes.