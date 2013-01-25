Groupon Hopes You're Having A Good Valentine's Day

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Groupon GRPN (http://www.groupon.com) today announces another loving selection of gifts for Valentine's Day, even though some of us won't be celebrating this year. With three weeks to go, now is the time to take advantage of great deals on the best stuff to do, see, eat and buy with, and for, your special someone. Or, you know, if your special someone ripped your heart out and threw it in the garbage, now's the time to just curl up in a ball and cry out your ex's name (it's Helen). Celebrate your relationship with the wide variety of deals available now at http://www.groupon.com/valentines-day. These include:

FTD http://www.groupon.com/deals/ftd-january-amarillo $20 for $40 Worth of Valentine's Day Flowers and Gifts

Corso's Cookies http://www.groupon.com/deals/corso-s-cookies-3 Cookie Bouquets from $15 (Up to 63% Off)

Vistaprint (Why not print out the name “Helen” and hug it?) http://www.groupon.com/deals/vista-print-39 $12 for $48 Worth of Any Products and Custom Printing Services

French Lingerie Outlet http://www.groupon.com/deals/oh-la-la-cheri-8 Lingerie from $25 (Up to 60% Off)

Jäger iOsonic Toothbrushes (Go ahead, couples, show off your great big LOOOOOOVING smiles. We're SOOOOO happy for you.) http://www.groupon.com/deals/gg-iosonic-toothbrush-and-uv-sanitizer Jäger iOsonic Toothbrushes with UV Sanitizers from $69 (Up to 78% Off)

Wine Insiders http://www.groupon.com/deals/wine-insiders-18 $25 for $75 Worth of Wine

Half Carat Black Diamond Earring Studs (Helen would have looked beautiful in these. Just gorgeous.) http://www.groupon.com/deals/gg-black-diamond-stud-earrings $25 for Half-Carat Black Diamond Stud Earrings ($175 List Price)

Tears

Returning this romantic season—after helping oodles of holiday shoppers during Grouponicus—is the Groupon Gift Finder, now aptly named “Make Sure Cupid Hits His Mark.” Go to http://www.groupon.com/valentines-day, scroll to the bottom of the deals and answer three simple questions about the winsome giftee. Those questions do not include, “Is your name Helen?” or “Why did you leave?” The Gift Finder searches through thousands of Groupon deals to display the perfect options.

In addition to gifts ready to be carried by the wings of love (or the fins of sadness) to any destination in the U.S., Groupon carefully curates local experiences that offer the perfect foundation for an unforgettable date or journey of self-discovery. To find the best neighborhood merchants in your city, subscribe at www.groupon.com.

