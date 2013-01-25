Fitch Places LBUBS 2006-C7 on Rating Watch Negative

Fitch Ratings has placed the following class of LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2006-C7 on Rating Watch Negative:
--$302 million class A-M 'AAsf'.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
The class has been placed on Rating Watch Negative based on an increase in expected losses on loans in special servicing and deterioration in collateral performance. An update to a recent valuation on the fifth largest loan in the pool, currently in special servicing, indicated a significant increase in expected losses. In addition, the most recent criteria updates reflect higher cap-rate scenarios for multifamily and hotel loans.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status upon a complete review of the transaction within the next several months, and include an analysis of updated valuations and performance data. Fitch expects class A-M could be downgraded at least one category given the high percentage of expected losses coupled with limited subordination of the remaining classes.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 18, 2012 report, ' U.S. Fixed-Rate Multiborrower CMBS Surveillance and Re-REMIC Criteria,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'U.S. Fixed-Rate Multiborrower CMBS Surveillance and Re-REMIC Criteria' (Dec. 18, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=679923
U.S. Fixed-Rate Multiborrower CMBS Surveillance and Re-REMIC Criteria
http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=696969
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTP://FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Fitch Ratings
Primary Analyst
David Ro
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3132
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
or
Committee Chairperson
Mary MacNeill
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0785
or
Media Relations
Brian Bertsch
+1-212-908-0549
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com
or
Media Relations
Elizabeth Fogerty
+1-212-908-0526
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.