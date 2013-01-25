Papa John's Announces 2013 Development Incentive Program for Canada

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

In an effort to capitalize on its strong North American growth, Papa John's is offering Canadian franchisees an enticing package of incentives to grow within or join the Papa John's family. Under the company's 2013 Canadian Development Incentive Program announced today, qualifying restaurants opening in Canada in 2013 will pay no opening fees ($25,000 value), and receive up to 30 months of reduced royalty payments.

“Our brand is poised for continued growth in 2013,” said John Schnatter, Papa John's Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We are proud to offer this Development Incentive Program to help our franchisees grow with us and deliver our ‘Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.' to an increasing number of consumers throughout Canada.”

The program is generally available for new Canadian unit development agreements signed by qualifying franchisees through August 30, 2013, for new restaurant openings on or before December 29, 2013. The incentives are subject to the complete rules and eligibility requirements of the program at the time of signing a development agreement. Full program details are available upon completion and review of a Franchise Application accessible at www.papajohns.com.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA is the world's third largest pizza company. For 11 of the past 13 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Papa John's also earned the 2012 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Pizza Brand of the Year. Papa John's is the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League and Super Bowl XLVII. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.