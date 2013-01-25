W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley Southeast Insurance Group

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB today announced the formation of Berkley Southeast Insurance Group. Berkley Southeast will be based in Atlanta, Georgia, and will provide standard commercial lines insurance services and expertise to a wide range of businesses in six Southeastern states: Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. Products will be distributed through the independent agency system.

Berkley Southeast will underwrite products on behalf of W. R. Berkley Corporation's regional insurance member companies, which are all rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, Inc.

Dennis L. Barger has been named president of Berkley Southeast. Mr. Barger has more than 30 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry. He previously served in senior positions with other major insurers. Mr. Barger earned a B.A. from the University of Cincinnati and holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

William R. Berkley, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said: "The formation of Berkley Southeast demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a local presence and developing expertise in niches that drive local communities. We are pleased to add an accomplished and proven leader like Dennis as president of the new unit. Its formation represents an outstanding opportunity to better serve and expand the territory."

For further information about the products and services available from Berkley Southeast, please contact Dennis Barger at dbarger@wrberkley.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates in five segments of the property casualty insurance business: specialty insurance, regional property casualty insurance, alternative markets, reinsurance and international.

This is a "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2013 and beyond, are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities, our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause actual results of the industry or our actual results for the year 2013 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. Any projections of growth in the Company's revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.