Increase to Quarterly Dividend Declared by Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group (Ticker Symbol: LFGP) announced today a $0.02 increase to its quarterly dividend. The dividend of $0.35 per common share is payable March 4, 2013 to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2013.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, tax and wealth management services in the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee Region. Ledyard National Bank has eight offices with locations in Hanover, Lebanon, Lyme, New London, and West Lebanon, New Hampshire and in Norwich, Vermont.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual's broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank's website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank's Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.