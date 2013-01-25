Research and Markets: Global Smart Home Network Equipment Market 2012-2016: The Adoption of the G.Hn Standard Expected To Begin In 2013 and Is Expected To Witness High Adoption From Then On

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nn6mpz/global_smart_home) has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Home Network Equipment Market 2012-2016" report to their offering.

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Smart Home Network Equipment market to grow at a CAGR 35.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in cost-effective solutions. The Global Smart Home Network Equipment market has also been witnessing the growing demand for G.hn standard. However, the increased exposure to cyber attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are GE Co., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Inc., Siemens AG, Sensus USA Inc., and Schneider Electric Co.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Sensus USA Inc., Elster Group., Acuity Brands Inc., ABB Ltd., AMX Corp., Control4 Corp., GE Security Inc., Home Automation Inc., SmartHome Controls Ltd., Vantage Controls Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC., iControl Networks Inc., ZigBee Alliance Inc., Ambient Devices Inc., Blue Line Innovation Ltd., and Silver Spring Networks Inc.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Networking team said: ''There is growing demand for compliance with the G.hn standard. There are many standards in the Global Smart Home Network Equipment market, including MoCA, HomePlug, and G.hn. Of the three, the adoption of the G.hn standard is expected to begin in 2013, and it is expected to witness high adoption from then on. The G.hn standard provides improved performance compared to the existing standards. This standard also facilitates the efficient management of phone lines, power lines, and coaxial cables in a single chipset. These features are expected to make the G.hn standard increasingly popular in the coming years.''

Further, the report reveals that the one of the main challenges in the market is the increasing risk of cyber-attacks.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nn6mpz/global_smart_home