Research and Markets: Global HDMI and DisplayPort-enabled Equipment Market 2012-2016: Market Facing a Challenge With Respect To the High Cost of Production

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vsz4tb/global_hdmi_and) has announced the addition of the "Global HDMI and DisplayPort-enabled Equipment Market 2012-2016" report to their offering.

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global HDMI Enabled Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 19.7 percent over the period 2012-2016 and the DisplayPort Enabled Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 31.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand in plasma/LCD TVs. The Global HDMI and DisplayPort Enabled Equipment markets have also been witnessing the integration of HDMI and displayPort features in a single IC. However, the high cost of production could pose a challenge to the growth of these markets.

The key vendors dominating this market space are NXP Semiconductors, Silicon Image Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V, and Transwitch Corp.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Hardware team said: ''The Global High-definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) and DisplayPort-enabled Equipment market is witnessing the trend of the integration of HDMI and DisplayPort features. Vendors have designed and developed HDPlay transceivers which combine both HDMI and DisplayPort functionality in a single IC. This has reduced the size and space that the HDMI and DisplayPort will require. This integration has connectivity such that HDPlay can be connected to a wide range of multimedia devices.''

According to the report, the increasing demand for HDMI in plasma/LCD TVs is one of the major growth drivers for the Global HDMI and DisplayPort-enabled Equipment markets. However, the advancement in technology and the increase in user preference for high-definition products have caused the adoption rate to grow much more rapidly. HDMI connectors have various benefits such as they can transmit high-quality digital audio and video signals and they are easily compatible with high-definition video products. Thus, these are some of the benefits which have increased the adoption rate of HDMI in plasma/LCD TVs.

Further, the report reveals that the Global HDMI and DisplayPort-enabled Equipment markets are facing a challenge with respect to the high cost of production.

