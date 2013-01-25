Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) Selects AFS Technologies as 2013 CGT Readers' Choice Best-in-Class Solution Provider

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AFS Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of integrated software solutions to the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, has been selected by readers of Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) magazine as a “2013 Readers' Choice Winner,” and a best-in-class technology solution provider. In addition, AFS companies, including the Quofore Mobile Solutions platform and TradeInsight's Trade Promotion Management (TPM) system, earned high marks across multiple categories in the CGT annual Readers' Choice Survey.

AFS Technologies, a previous CGT “Editors' Pick” recipient, was recognized in 2013 in the Trade Promotion Management and Business Intelligence categories. Five-time CGT “Editors' Pick” selection Quofore was named 2013 Customer Experience Breakout Winner and acknowledged in the survey's new Mobility category for its Merchandising and Direct Store Delivery System. For the sixth consecutive year, TradeInsight was recognized in the Trade Promotion Management and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) categories for its planning and forecasting application designed for mid-sized CPG manufacturers.

“This year's survey rankings clearly confirm the continued commitment and innovation AFS provides to the food and beverage industry,” says Alliston Ackerman, editor of CGT. “The Company distinguishes itself by providing end-to-end supply chain solutions to manage business needs more effectively and efficiently.”

“AFS is honored to have been recognized once again by the readers of Consumer Goods Technology for our innovative solutions and continued dedication to servicing the unique requirements of all food, beverage, and CPG industry supply chain partners,” noted Kurien Jacob, CEO of AFS Technologies.

The annual CGT survey draws on feedback from more than 150 senior-level executives and decision-makers from Consumer Goods companies of all sizes to rank service and solution providers across 12 categories, including Business Intelligence, Trade Promotion Management, Customer Relationship Management and Mobility. Now in its 13th year, the CGT Readers' Choice issue outlines various survey results that are indicators of which companies in the industry are innovating and meeting CPG client demands.

About AFS Technologies, Inc.

AFS Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of business enterprise and on-demand software solutions. The company serves over 1,500 customers across the Americas and in 40 countries with a portfolio of solutions for the consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, logistics and financial segments. AFS technology solutions are designed to help companies reduce costs, improve efficiency, increase sales and margins, streamline internal processes, facilitate data synchronization, and assist in regulatory compliance. All AFS solutions utilize service-oriented architecture (SOA) built with Microsoft .NET framework technology. With a focus on modular design, the solutions allow customers in manufacturing, sales agencies, distribution, and complex software companies the flexibility to upgrade specific elements of the software without affecting the rest of the system. To match the needs of our diverse customer base, products are available on both a license and true SaaS model basis. For additional information, please visit www.afsi.com or call (602) 522-8282.

About Consumer Goods Technology

Owned by Edgell Communications, Inc., Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) is a leading resource for CG executives looking to improve business performance. CGT reaches an audience of more than 58,000 Consumer Goods executives and covers all major segments of the consumer goods sector, including Food, Beverage, Packaged Goods, Apparel and Footwear. For more information on CGT, visit www.consumergoods.com.