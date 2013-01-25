NRF Issues Statement on the Noel Canning Decision

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The National Retail Federation today issued the following statement from Senior Vice President of Government Relations David French on the United States Court of Appeals' unanimous decision in Noel Canning v. National Labor Relations Board:

“By vacating the earlier decision in the Noel Canning case, the appeals court today has called into question all recent NLRB actions and activities.

“Today's decision found grievous fault with President Obama's use of recess appointments to constitute the NLRB, and has effectively derailed the Administration's attempt to implement the so-called Employee Free Choice Act through executive power.

“The court has rightly recognized the Senate's important role in providing advice and consent on executive appointments. This decision has provided the Administration yet another opportunity to work with Congress and the business community to rehabilitate the battered NLRB.

“The opinion issued today is a victory for every American employer and employee and we applaud the court for its findings.”

As the world's largest retail trade association and the voice of retail worldwide, NRF represents retailers of all types and sizes, including chain restaurants and industry partners, from the United States and more than 45 countries abroad. Retailers operate more than 3.6 million U.S. establishments that support one in four U.S. jobs – 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.5 trillion to annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation's economy. NRF's Retail Means Jobs campaign emphasizes the economic importance of retail and encourages policymakers to support a Jobs, Innovation and Consumer Value Agenda aimed at boosting economic growth and job creation. www.nrf.com