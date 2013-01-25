SARTA CleanStart Progress Report Shows Sacramento Region Clean Tech Revenues Hitting All-Time High of over $2.1 Billion

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Sacramento Regional Technology Alliance (SARTA), today released its CleanStart Progress Report revealing that Sacramento region clean tech revenues in 2012 grew by 29 percent to over $2.1 billion, while employment grew by 31 percent to more than 3,200.

Both marks are all-time highs for the Sacramento region's clean tech sector. Revenue in 2011 was $1.5 billion and employment was 2,200. The total number of area clean tech companies now totals 99 as indicated in an updated SARTA interactive online map that enables users to link to Sacramento's tech companies' websites, identify locations and organize them by industry.

The report also indicates that Sacramento ranked #1 in clean economy job creation and #4 overall among major U.S. metropolitan areas as reported in the Clean Tech Index, a barometer of the U.S. clean energy market as researched by Clean Edge.

“SARTA's mission is to develop the Sacramento region into a nationally recognized center of technology and technological innovation. This ranking not only puts us on the map but validates that our area is a force to be recognized. We are very serious about clean tech, and plan to keep growing and innovating,” said Meg Arnold, SARTA CEO.

“Several of the Sacramento region's clean tech companies including SynapSense, Paramount Energy Solutions, Clean World, Sunoptics and RCS Technology are not only succeeding locally but are also having national and international success in sales, increased headcount, the introduction of innovative new products and game-changing corporate partnerships that are sure to catapult these local firms further in 2013,” said Gary Simon, SARTA CleanStart Chair.

Since 2005, SARTA's CleanStart initiative has worked to stimulate the development and success of early stage clean technology companies and to build a regional clean tech cluster. CleanStart has a long-term goal to bring 10,000 new clean-tech jobs and $5 billion in additional revenue to the Sacramento region. To this end, CleanStart is organizing a series of three PowerUP events to be hosted in West Sacramento, Folsom and Nevada City to coalesce clean tech companies, the community and investors. Participants will network, showcase products, and develop product video for marketing in support of the regions continued growth trajectory. The West Sacramento PowerUP event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SARTA was established as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in 2001, and is accelerating the growth and development of the technology sector in the nine-county Sacramento region by linking technology leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, community organizations and educational institutions. For more information, visit sarta.org.