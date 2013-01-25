ñol

Research and Markets: Global LNG Market - 2013 Report Features Players such as Royal Dutch Shell, Gazprom and BP Plc

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 1:13 PM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7g288v/global_lng_market) has announced the addition of the "Global LNG Market" report to their offering.

Liquefied natural gas or LNG is natural gas that has been processed to remove either valuable components e.g. helium, or those impurities that could cause difficulty downstream. LNG offers an energy density comparable to petrol and diesel fuels and produces less pollution, but its relatively high cost of production and the need to store it in expensive cryogenic tanks have prevented its widespread use in commercial applications.

With the rise in commercial activity of LNG, Aruvian's R'search brings you a report focusing on the Global LNG Market. The report covers basic topics such as what is LNG to more in depth ones such as the economics of LNG, barriers to the growth of LNG, growth drivers, major players, major LNG terminals, etc.

Companies Mentioned

BG Group

BP Plc

Chevron Corporation

ConocoPhillips

Enagas SA

Eni SpA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom

GDF Suez SA

Nippon Oil Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

PT Pertamina (Persero)

Qatar Petroleum

Repsol

Royal Dutch Shell

Sempra Energy

The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc

Woodside Petroleum

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Profile of the Global Natural Gas Market

C. Introduction to Liquefied Natural Gas

D. What Drives the Renewed Interest in LNG?

E. Profiling the Industry

F. Global LNG Import and Export Markets

G. Lifecycle Analysis

H. Growth Drivers

I. Issues & Challenges

J. International LNG Trade Movement

K. Economics of LNG Production

L. Term Contracting and the LNG Industry

M. Long-term Contract in LNG Sales

N. Regulatory Framework Governing the Global LNG Industry

O. Natural Gas Market Restructuring & Effect on LNG Markets

P. Case Studies

Q. Analysis of Major LNG Receiving Terminals

R. Leading Global Players

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7g288v/global_lng_market

Sector: LNG

