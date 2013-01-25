Research and Markets: Natural Gas Vehicles - 2013 Report: There Are Over 150,000 Natural Gas Vehicles on U.S. Roads Today

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Dedicated natural gas vehicles (NGVs) are designed to run only on natural gas; bi-fuel NGVs have two separate fueling systems that enable the vehicle to use either natural gas or a conventional fuel (gasoline or diesel). There are over 150,000 natural gas vehicles on U.S. roads today and over five million worldwide. In general, dedicated NGVs demonstrate better performance and have lower emissions than bi-fuel vehicles because their engines are optimized to run on natural gas. In addition, the vehicle does not have to carry two types of fuel, thereby increasing cargo capacity and reducing weight.

Aruvian's R'search's report on Natural Gas Vehicles profiles this industry, focusing on the basics, the economics, GHG emissions, lifecycle analysis, regulatory frameworks, growth drivers, barriers to the industry, and much more. Government initiatives promoting natural gas vehicles, emerging markets for NGVs, and the major players, are all analyzed in this comprehensive report on Natural Gas Vehicles.

Companies Mentioned

Honda Motor Company Ltd

General Motors Corporation

New Flyer Industries

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction

C. Market Overview

D. Overview of Global NGV Market

E. Fuel & Infrastructure Cost

F. NGV Vehicle Maintenance & Infrastructure

G. How Safe are NGVs?

H. Regulatory Framework & Trends

I. NGVs & GHG Emissions

J. Industry Structure

K. Current Industry Trends

L. Appendix

M. Glossary of Terms

