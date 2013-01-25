Bright Horizons Family Solutions Lists IPO on the New York Stock Exchange – Celebrates First Day as a Publicly-Traded Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Bright Horizons Family Solutions®, a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care, early education, and work/life solutions, opened for trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “BFAM” after its initial public offering. GETCO Execution Services, LLC is the Designated Market Maker for the company's stock.

Chief Executive Officer David Lissy, joined by members of Bright Horizons' leadership team, commemorated the company's first day of trading by visiting the NYSE trading floor to witness the stock opening.

“We are delighted to welcome Bright Horizons Family Solutions to the NYSE's growing community of innovative companies,” said Scott Cutler, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Listings, NYSE Euronext. “Bright Horizons has distinguished itself as a leader in child care, early education, and work-life solutions, providing exceptional care and programs for children, families, and employers around the globe. We congratulate Bright Horizons on its IPO and look forward to a long-standing partnership with the company and its shareholders.”

“Over the past quarter century we have been proud to help leading employers support their employees with work/life solutions that help to increase their productivity by providing a healthier integration of personal and professional responsibilities. Today those services reach families and their employers around the globe and across all life stages, from child care and early education to back-up care, educational advising, and elder care,” said Lissy. “We are pleased to once again return to the public markets as we continue to deliver on our mission to grow and thrive while making a lasting impact on those we serve.”

In 2012, NYSE Euronext raised $37 billion in total global proceeds on 120 IPOs, making NYSE Euronext the global leader for the year in IPOs proceeds raised. For more information on NYSE Euronext's Listings business and to learn about trends in the IPO market, please visit the NYSE Euronext IPO Center.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® (www.brighthorizons.com) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care, early education, and work/life solutions. Bright Horizons Family Solutions® serves more than 850 clients across the U.S., UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Canada, and India with programs including child care and early education, back-up care, elder care, educational advisory services, and work/life consulting. The company operates more than 750 child care and early education centers worldwide.

