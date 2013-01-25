Research and Markets: the Book 'Immunoglobulin Therapy' Addresses Therapeutic Monoclonal Immunoglobulins as Well as IVIG and Anti-D

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c9vldd/immunoglobulin) has announced the addition of the "Immunoglobulin Therapy" book to their offering.

Simply put, this text contains all the information you need most about intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) products and their use in clinical practice. This collaboration of international experts has resulted in the most comprehensive and up-to-date resource available in an area of transfusion medicine that is rapidly growing. Contents address not only IVIG and anti-D but also therapeutic monoclonal immunoglobulins.

Chapters cover:

- Basic concepts and practical considerations.

- Manufacturing concepts.

- Mechanisms of action.

- Use of IVIG in haematology, neurology, infectious diseases, systemic inflammatory response syndromes and other diseases.

- Use of anti-D in haemolytic disease of the foetus and newborn and in autoimmunity.

- Use of monoclonal antibodies in haematology and oncology.

The discussions on present research and future directions will be of interest to both scientists in the laboratory setting and clinicians making patient care decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic Concepts and Practical Considerations of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy

2 Manufacturing of IVIG

3 IVIG: Potential Mechanisms of Action

4 IVIG for Hematologic Disorders

5 Clinical Use of IVIG in Neurology

6 Clinical Use of IVIG in Infectious Diseases and Inflammatory Response Syndromes

7 Use of IVIG in Other Disorders

8 Anti-D: Basic Concepts and Mechanisms of Action in Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

9 Anti-D: Basic Concepts and Mechanisms of Action in Autoimmunity

10 The Clinical Use of Anti-D

11 Monoclonal Antibodies in Hematology

12 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy of Solid Malignancies

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c9vldd/immunoglobulin.